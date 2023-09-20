Eero’s new Max 7 is a powerful router with Wi-Fi 7 support

Eero has announced a powerful new top-of-the-line router called the Eero Max 7. It’s Eero’s first router to support the new Wi-Fi 7 standard, and it includes more networking options than the typical Eero unit.

The Max 7 has three wireless bands — 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz — and Eero says the router is capable of “up to 4.3 Gbps” wireless throughput and “up to 9.4 Gbps” when wired. The company says it can cover 2,500 square feet per router or up to 7,500 square feet with a three-pack. Eero didn’t specify how much channel bandwidth the router can support, but the Wi-Fi 7 spec offers 320MHz channels.

The biggest perk of the Max 7, besides that it supports Wi-Fi 7, is that there are more than two ethernet ports — a first for the company. The Max 7 has two 10GB ethernet ports and two 2.5GB ethernet ports. Amazon, which owns Eero, says the router will support over 200 devices. The Max 7 also supports Matter and Zigbee and can act as a Thread border router for smart home connectivity.

Previous Next







1 / 5 Look at those glorious ethernet ports. Image: Amazon Previous Next







1 / 5 Look at those glorious ethernet ports. Image: Amazon

The new tri-band router will be available, like other Eero routers, in packs of one ($599.99), two ($1,149.99), or three ($1,699.99). The company didn’t provide a release date, only saying it would be “available soon.” Those prices are far above the Eero Pro 6E, which is available in three-packs for $399.99 right now.