Amazon’s new Echo Frames are audio glasses that actually look nice

Amazon just announced a new version of its Alexa-equipped Echo Frames audio glasses at its September 2023 devices event. The new glasses are quite stylish and have some tech improvements, too.

One big tech change is improved battery life. At the event, Amazon said that the new Echo Frames have six hours of battery life, and if that holds up in real-world use, that’s up from the just over three hours of active use Dieter Bohn got when he reviewed the original version. They also support multipoint pairing so that you can easily pair and switch the frames between two devices. You can also set up a new feature that lets you ask Alexa to help find your glasses.

Image: Amazon

The new Echo Frames also come in seven new style options, including two from Carrera: modern rectangle, rectangle, round, square, cat eye, Carrera Cruiser, and Carrera Sprinter. They look way more fashionable than the original model.