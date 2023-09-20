Amazon Alexa Emergency Assist lets users call for help from an Echo

Amazon Alexa is getting Emergency Assist, a new feature announced during the company’s 2023 hardware event that allows users to contact emergency services through their Echo device by saying, “Alexa, call for help.” The service costs $5.99 per month or $59 for an entire year.

While Alexa can’t contact 911 directly, it will connect users with an agent who can alert emergency services on their behalf. Additionally, users can pre-save essential information in the Alexa app, such as their home address, gate code, the medications they’re taking, and any allergies they may have, which Emergency Assist will relay to first responders. The service will also inform responders which device the call was made from.

When someone uses Emergency Assist, Alexa will automatically notify up to 25 emergency contacts saved within the app. The service has Alexa detect smoke or CO alarms as well, allowing it to notify users and alert emergency services if no one is home.

Emergency Assist will replace Guard Plus, Amazon’s $4.99 / month service geared toward home security with Alexa, with existing subscribers getting access to Alexa Emergency Assist for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year instead. The company will still keep the $19.99 / month Alexa Together, however — a subscription that’s focused more on elderly care.

This adds to some of the existing safety features and services that Amazon offers through its Alexa devices, as users can already set up an emergency contact through Alexa that their device can contact at no added cost. Amazon says Emergency Assist is “coming soon” to Echo devices in the US.

Update September 20th, 12:54PM ET: Added more context on Emergency Assist.