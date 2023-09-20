Ring’s new Stick Up Cam Pro includes radar sensors to help with motion detection

Amazon just announced the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro at its September 2023 event, and the big new feature is the addition of radar sensors that will help with detecting motion.

Amazon says in a press release that the radar sensors will help the camera “measure the distance of an object in its field of view.” With that improved sensing, you’ll be able to set more specific areas for the Stick Up Cam Pro to watch for motion, which could be useful if you want your security camera to keep an eye on a specific spot in your yard.

The Stick Up Cam Pro also includes Ring’s “Audio Plus” feature, which Amazon says uses two array microphones for “enhanced audio” and echo cancellation.