Microsoft to add DALL-E 3 to Bing Chat

Microsoft announced it will soon add access to OpenAI’s DALL-E 3 image generator for users to create images right in a chat.

DALL-E 3, which will be released for ChatGPT’s enterprise users in October, will allow people to type a couple of sentences to create a photo. Microsoft did not specify when DALL-E 3 on Bing will come out.

The company also added new shopping features to Bing. Bing can ask users specific questions on how a product will be used or other more personalized questions so people can pinpoint the right product that suits their needs. Bing also lets people find and use discount codes. These more personalized answers work as Bing also now remembers previous chats.

Bing was one of the first Microsoft products to take advantage of the company’s partnership with OpenAI, and the company hopes to strengthen the platform even more.