Amazon’s Echo Show 10 is receiving its biggest discount since Prime Day

Amazon may have announced a new soundbar, a third-gen Echo Show 8, and a slew of other devices during its recent fall hardware event, but one thing it didn’t introduce is a successor to the Echo Show 10. That means the third-gen model introduced in 2021 remains the latest version, one that’s on sale at Amazon for $184.99 ($65 off) when you redeem the on-page discount or use promo code ECHOSHOW10. (Note: at least one of our staffers could not see the optional, so just be aware that it may not be available in all instances.)
Amazon’s Alexa-equipped Echo Show 10 continues to be the best smart display you can get for video calls — especially given Google’s Nest Hub Max is dropping support for Google Meet and Zoom. Overall, the Show is a better-sounding speaker than the smaller models, and it features a shutter for blocking the 13-megapixel camera when not in use. What’s more, the motorized base can automatically rotate to keep you in the frame during video calls and does so silently, whereas most smart displays and tablets rely on digital cropping and various software tricks to keep you centered. That works, sure, but it’s not nearly as fun.
Amazon Echo Show 10 (third-gen)
Amazon’s rotating Echo Show 10 has a motor within its cylindrical base that lets its 10.1-inch display spin around to find you, so you’ll always have the screen within view. It’s the best smart display for making video calls.
All the recent hype around Apple may be for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro — which are about to finally ship on September 22nd — but meanwhile, the MacBook Air has returned to its all-time low price. You can get the 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage for just $899 ($200 off) at Best Buy. If you prefer more storage, the same model with expanded, faster 512GB storage is also on sale at Best Buy for $1,199 ($200 off).
It’s nearly impossible right now to beat the M2 Air at this price when you consider how capable it is for such a thin and light laptop that’s also got excellent battery life. The M2 Air is ideal for doing everyday computing, getting work done, or taking to college. Pretty much the only time it’s not an easy recommendation is when you have a more processor-intensive graphical / creative workflow or if you want a laptop for heavy gaming usage. Otherwise, the MacBook Air M2 is the best laptop you can buy right now. And if you can spring for the speedier 512GB storage, it’s probably better equipped for the long run.
13-inch MacBook Air with M2 (2022)
The redesigned MacBook Air is a thin, lightweight device powered by Apple’s latest chip. The M2 model also touts a 1080p webcam and a better display than its predecessor while retaining features like long battery life and MagSafe charging.
The HyperX QuadCast S condenser microphone in white is on sale at Amazon for an all-time low of $119.99 ($40 off). The colorful, RGB light-infused mic offers a lot of customization options for anyone podcasting or streaming on Twitch, with four adjustable polar patterns. The RGB lighting makes it a fun choice for streaming or podcasting when you’re visible on-camera, but the colorful lights also have some functional benefits, like giving you an easy-to-identify visual cue for when your mic is muted. The QuadCast S comes with its own anti-vibration shock mount and desk stand, though keep in mind that a condenser mic usually picks up a lot of ambient sound, so if your streaming space has lots of hard surfaces and audio reflections, you may still want to get a desk mount to lift it closer to your mouth.
HyperX QuadCast S
The QuadCast S condenser microphone is extremely similar to the base QuadCast, offering the same customizable pickup patterns and sound quality but tacking on an addressable RGB.
A further salvo of Thursday’s best deals
- The first-gen Theragun Mini is on sale at Best Buy right now for $129.99 ($70 off), its lowest price to date. The three-speed massage gun, which is one of our favorites at The Verge, is great for soothing minor aches and pains on the go, especially since it’s compact enough that it will easily fit in a backpack or large purse.
- Amazon’s fall Prime Day event isn’t until October, but that hasn’t stopped the retailer from rolling out a selection of invite-only deals to Prime subscribers. So far, most of them are pretty meh — aside from Jabra’s Elite 7 Active earbuds, which will be available at Amazon for $79.99 ($100 off) starting on October 10th. The wireless earbuds feature good sound, noise cancellation, and similar features to the Elite 7 Pro (including multipoint), only with a special coating that helps them stay in your ears during workouts.
- If you’ve been pondering about how to get your Star Wars fix once Disney’s new Ahsoka series wraps on October 3rd, both the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S versions of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor are on sale at GameStop for just $39.99 ($20 off). We can’t say the excellent follow-up to Jedi: Fallen Order does anything revolutionary with its story or characters, but sometimes the ability to mow down legions of stormtroopers is all you need. Read our review.
- Apple’s last-gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro is currently on sale at Wellbots with 128GB of storage and LTE for $1,049 ($250 off) when you use offer code IPADVERGE at checkout. The 2021 model isn’t a massive departure from Apple’s latest tablets, either; it features the same design and external hardware, but instead of relying on Apple’s newest silicon, it makes do with the older M1 chip. Read our review.
- With the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 coming out on September 22nd, perhaps it’s time we start seeing more original Ultra deals. The first-gen Apple Watch Ultra with a yellow / beige Trail Loop band is selling for its lowest price of $699.97 ($100 off) at Amazon. The 49mm titanium smartwatch has a large battery that can easily get through a couple days of light use, and it’s more than equipped for plenty of outdoorsy and intensive fitness activities (even if that’s not what everyone uses it for).