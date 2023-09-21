Microsoft Surface event: the 6 biggest announcements

Microsoft has just wrapped up its September event, where it made several major announcements. Not only did we see some new Surface devices, but Microsoft also shared some updates about the new AI features coming to its products.

You can check out all the news from Microsoft’s event below.

Image: Microsoft

Microsoft has finally revealed its new Surface Laptop Studio 2. The company calls it the “most powerful” Surface it has built to date, as it comes with Intel’s 13th Gen i7 H class processor, Nvidia’s RTX 4050 or 4060 GPU, and 64GB of RAM. It also features a more adaptive touchpad that Microsoft calls the “most inclusive” yet.

The Surface Laptop Studio 2 starts at $1,999. You can preorder the device today, but it will become available on October 3rd.

Image: Microsoft

Microsoft has announced the Surface Laptop Go 3. The new device, which Microsoft says is “88 percent faster,” comes with a 12.4-inch touchscreen, weighs just under 2.5 pounds, and features a fingerprint power button. It also offers up to 15 hours of battery life, along with one USB-A port, one USB-C port, and a headphone jack.

The Surface Laptop Go 3 starts at $799, with availability starting October 3rd and preorders starting today.

Image: Microsoft

Windows 11 is getting its next big update on September 26th. The update will be jam-packed with new features, including the new AI-powered Windows Copilot that Microsoft’s been testing, along with a redesigned File explorer, and native support for RAR and 7-zip.

Additionally, Microsoft is adding a new Windows volume mixer that lets you control app volumes individually. There’s also a Dynamic Lighting setting that you can use to adjust the lighting on your PC’s components.

Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

Microsoft is merging Copilot, the company’s AI-powered assistant, to allow for a unified experience. The tool will be “seamlessly available” across Microsoft’s apps and services, including Windows 11, Microsoft 365, and Edge. With this update, Copilot will “uniquely incorporate” context from the web, your work data, and what you’re currently doing on your computer to provide you with “better assistance.”

Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

Bing Chat, Microsoft’s AI chatbot, is getting a big update. Microsoft announced that it’s adding DALL-E 3, the latest version of OpenAI’s text-to-image generator, to Bing Chat for free. The AI chatbot is also getting Personalized Answers, a feature that will use your chat history to inform Bing’s responses.

Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge