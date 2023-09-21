Hollywood’s writers’ strike might come to an end soon

Well-connected CNBC anchor David Faber cites people close to negotiations between the major Hollywood studio producers and striking writers, saying the sides “hope” to finalize a new deal tomorrow. The WGA strike began in early May before the actors (SAG-AFTRA) also went on strike in mid-July, marking the first time that has happened in 63 years.

They cited some similar issues in trying to protect members’ livelihoods as streaming entertainment grows and as studios begin to use generative AI tools in the entertainment business.

Deadline reported earlier on the Wednesday meeting between the Writer’s Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). The two sides put out a joint statement saying only that they “met for bargaining today and will meet again tomorrow.” However, according to Faber, if an agreement isn’t reached, the strike would likely extend until next year.

Wednesday’s meeting reportedly included execs like Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, Disney CEO Bob Iger, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, and Universal chief content officer Donna Langley, in addition to the WGA’s chief negotiator and the president of the AMPTP.

There’s no word yet on any progress toward ending the SAG-AFTRA strike against the studios, even as that union is currently voting on whether to authorize a strike against the gaming industry as well. That vote is scheduled to close at 5PM PT on Monday, September 25th.