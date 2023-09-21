Microsoft’s Surface and AI event: all the news and announcements

Microsoft is holding a “special event” in New York City on September 21st, where it’s expected to announce new Surface hardware and detail its vision for AI-powered features in Windows, Office, Bing, and more.
The event is happening just days after former Windows and Surface chief Panos Panay publicly announced he’s leaving Microsoft soon. Panay won’t be presenting anymore and is rumored to be joining Amazon instead. It’s likely we’ll see Yusuf Mehdi, head of consumer marketing, instead. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will also make an appearance.
We’re expecting three new Surface devices, including the leaked Surface Laptop Studio 2. The larger announcements will likely be AI-related, including a vision for the future of AI features in Windows, Office, Bing, and other Microsoft products.
We’ll keep you up to date on all the latest Microsoft announcements right here.
Sep 20
Microsoft will lay out its AI vision for Windows and more at special event, leaked memo says
Microsoft is gearing up to share its “vision for what’s ahead” with AI integration into Windows, Microsoft 365 services, Surface, and more at a special event on Thursday. The event will take place just days after former Windows and Surface chief Panos Panay publicly announced his resignation.Read Article >
In an internal memo obtained by The Verge, Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft’s head of consumer marketing, described Panay as a “champion of our consumer business and our engineering teams.” He also teased that Thursday’s “special event” will build on the existing OpenAI partnership and is “only the beginning” of an AI-powered vision for Microsoft’s key products.
Sep 19
What to expect from Microsoft’s ‘special’ Surface and AI event
Microsoft is holding a “special event” in New York City later this week where it’s expected to debut three new Surface devices and AI-powered features for Windows, Office, Bing, Surface, and more.Read Article >
The event is taking place just days after Panos Panay, Microsoft’s former head of Windows and Surface, resigned in a surprise announcement. We’ll now see how the new leaders of Windows and Surface push ahead with Microsoft’s big AI plans
Sep 18
What’s next for Windows and Surface without Panos Panay?
Panos Panay has always been the force behind Microsoft’s Surface line. He helped bring Surface to life as a secret project more than 10 years ago. He’s presented the new devices onstage at events, showed up at malls to promote Surface hardware, and has steered Microsoft’s Surface tablets to success in the years since.Read Article >
Now, he’s leaving in a surprise departure announced just days before Microsoft’s next big Surface event. Panay will no longer be presenting at Microsoft’s showcase on Thursday but will remain at the company for another couple of weeks as part of a transition process. He’s reportedly joining Amazon to replace Dave Limp and lead Amazon’s Echo and Alexa push. Amazon is also holding its own hardware event on Wednesday.
Sep 18
Tom Warren and Jay Peters
Microsoft’s former Surface chief Panos Panay is reportedly heading to Amazon
Panos Panay is reportedly joining Amazon, Bloomberg reports. The former Windows and Surface chief announced his departure from Microsoft earlier today, and Bloomberg reports that he’s moving to Seattle’s other giant tech company to oversee Amazon’s vast hardware products.Read Article >
Panay has been instrumental in the creation of Surface devices and much of their success and will no longer be presenting at Microsoft’s event on Thursday. He will remain at Microsoft for another couple of weeks as part of a transition process before joining Amazon.
Sep 18
Windows and Surface chief Panos Panay is leaving Microsoft
Panos Panay, the chief product officer at Microsoft, leading Windows development and the company’s Surface line, is leaving Microsoft. In an email on Monday, Rajesh Jha, Microsoft’s vice president of experience and devices, told employees: “After nearly 20 years at the company, Panos Panay has decided to leave Microsoft.”Read Article >
Panay’s departure from Microsoft is somewhat abrupt. Just last month, Panay mentioned he was excited to appear at Microsoft’s special event that’s set to take place on Thursday, September 21st, where the company is poised to reveal the latest additions to its Surface lineup and “AI innovation.” However, Microsoft spokesperson Frank Shaw tells The Verge Panay will not appear at this week’s event.
Aug 17
Microsoft to hold ‘special event’ in New York City on September 21st
Microsoft has started sending media invites for a “special event” in New York City next month. “Mark your calendars for Thursday, September 21, 2023, for a special Microsoft event,” reads the invite to members of the press.Read Article >
Microsoft typically holds Surface events in September or October, so it’s likely we’re about to see some new hardware next month.