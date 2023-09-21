Microsoft’s Surface and AI event: all the news and announcements

Microsoft is holding a “special event” in New York City on September 21st, where it’s expected to announce new Surface hardware and detail its vision for AI-powered features in Windows, Office, Bing, and more.

The event is happening just days after former Windows and Surface chief Panos Panay publicly announced he’s leaving Microsoft soon. Panay won’t be presenting anymore and is rumored to be joining Amazon instead. It’s likely we’ll see Yusuf Mehdi, head of consumer marketing, instead. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will also make an appearance.

We’re expecting three new Surface devices, including the leaked Surface Laptop Studio 2. The larger announcements will likely be AI-related, including a vision for the future of AI features in Windows, Office, Bing, and other Microsoft products.