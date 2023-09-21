Razer wants to make over your living room with its own smart gamer lights

Razer now has its own light bulb. And two lamps. And a flexible LED lighting strip. They’re all filled with RGB LEDs, they all sync with other RGB products in Razer’s Chroma network, and they’re all coming by the end of this year.

Together, they could theoretically help you create the picture at the top of this story, which I am led to believe is a depiction of a “Gamer Room.” There are no words.

But there are products, ones named Aether, which might look nice individually.

Image: Razer

The Aether Light Bulb will cost $50 a pop when it arrives later this year; it’s a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi bulb that puts out the typical 800 lumens of light you’d expect from a 60-watt equivalent (but tops out at 9W since it’s LED) and can range from 2700K to 6500K color temperature when you’re having it put out white light — no word on its CRI for lifelike color reproduction yet.

Image: Razer

It’s rated for 25,000 hours of use, is available in E26 and E27 screw sizes for worldwide lamp compatibility, and works with Matter, Alexa, and Google Assistant. Most of this is similar to what you get with a Philips Hue, which also now supports Matter and Razer Chroma, only the Hue also have low-power Zigbee (pros and cons to that) and are slightly less costly at $90 for a pack of two.

Image: Razer

If you’d rather not socket bulbs, the $130 Razer Aether Lamp Pro and $80 Aether Lamp — above, center — offer one or several colors of Chroma-programmable RGB at a time. They shine at 500 lumens and 300 lumens, respectively, so think reading light or ambience.

Finally, the $130 Aether Light Strip gives you a big, honking under-desk or under-shelf button attached to two meters of flexible RGB lighting you can stick most anywhere within reach of an outlet. You can daisy-chain additional one-meter strips of LEDs for $30 each, up to 10 meters total.

Image: Razer

Both of those prices seem like a lot for a fairly well-trod product category, but it depends on the quality.

The Aether Light Strip. Image: Razer

Last but not least, for the ultimate in gamer lights, you could always beg Razer for its concept Dolce & Gabbana Enki Pro Chroma gaming chair, so twinkling rainbow luxury brands can literally have your back. (Razer will sell 1,337 of a 24-karet gold plated logo version of this for $3,000, but not the RGB version).

Image: Razer; GIF by The Verge

All of these products should work with Razer’s previously delayed smart home app, now known as — no joke — the Razer Gamer Room App. They also support Matter for pairing with other platforms.

The Razer Gamer Room App, previously Razer Home. Image: Razer

Razer’s also launching a standalone Chroma PC app, so you no longer need to install its full Synapse software suite for customizable RGB control.

A look at the standalone Chroma. Image: Razer