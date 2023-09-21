Razer goes after the Herman Miller Aeron with its Fujin gaming chair

I sit in a Herman Miller Aeron every single day — so my eyes absolutely popped when I saw the Razer Fujin for the first time.

I know, lots of chairs have tried to duplicate the Aeron’s legendary stretchy mesh ergonomics and iconic shape since its 1994 debut. What’s so special about this one?

Well, the company’s $999 ($1,049 in the US) Fujin Pro model adds the two most desirable upgrades for the Aeron, IMHO: the twist-to-adjust lumbar support, and the adjustable matching headrest that launched an entire aftermarket company to do what Herman Miller wouldn’t. I gush about the Atlas headrest on my chair to anyone who’ll listen.

The Razer Fujin Pro. Image: Razer

The Fujin Pro’s headrest goes up, down, and tilts. Image: Razer

Compare to a fully loaded Aeron with Atlas headrest. Image: Atlas Headrest

The Fujin Pro also has the “4D armrests” that Razer’s used since its first copycat gaming chair, which was a dead ringer for the Secretlab Omega.

The Fujin Pro’s recline is supposed to move with your body, like the Aeron. Image: Razer

I was hoping Razer had stopped blatantly ripping other companies’ designs, but I like the additional aluminum and 3D effect of the Fujin Pro’s frame, and I can’t really complain if the chair turns out to be good. A brand-new Aeron can easily cost over $1,500; I got mine third-hand, and I’d genuinely consider a Razer if my ancient one ever wears out.

Maybe not the regular $599 ($649 in the US) Fujin that’s on sale today, though. It looks notably cheaper, with a very different tilt base, nylon instead of aluminum alloy for the frame, 3D armrests instead of 4D, very little lumbar adjustment, and no headrest — though you can add the headrest for an extra $129.

I wasn’t able to try either of them, though; Razer spokesperson Will Powers says the Aeron’s mesh feels a bit more cloth-like, while Razer’s Fujin uses an elastomer mesh that’s easier to clean, with less discoloration over time.

Razer says the Fujin Pro should support up to 300 pounds and comes with a five-year warranty on everything save the elastomer mesh. You get one year for that.