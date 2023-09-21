Razer goes after the Herman Miller Aeron with its Fujin gaming chair

I sit in a Herman Miller Aeron every single day — so my eyes absolutely popped when I saw the Razer Fujin for the first time.
I know, lots of chairs have tried to duplicate the Aeron’s legendary stretchy mesh ergonomics and iconic shape since its 1994 debut. What’s so special about this one?
Well, the company’s $999 ($1,049 in the US) Fujin Pro model adds the two most desirable upgrades for the Aeron, IMHO: the twist-to-adjust lumbar support, and the adjustable matching headrest that launched an entire aftermarket company to do what Herman Miller wouldn’t. I gush about the Atlas headrest on my chair to anyone who’ll listen.
The Fujin Pro also has the “4D armrests” that Razer’s used since its first copycat gaming chair, which was a dead ringer for the Secretlab Omega.
I was hoping Razer had stopped blatantly ripping other companies’ designs, but I like the additional aluminum and 3D effect of the Fujin Pro’s frame, and I can’t really complain if the chair turns out to be good. A brand-new Aeron can easily cost over $1,500; I got mine third-hand, and I’d genuinely consider a Razer if my ancient one ever wears out.
Maybe not the regular $599 ($649 in the US) Fujin that’s on sale today, though. It looks notably cheaper, with a very different tilt base, nylon instead of aluminum alloy for the frame, 3D armrests instead of 4D, very little lumbar adjustment, and no headrest — though you can add the headrest for an extra $129.
I wasn’t able to try either of them, though; Razer spokesperson Will Powers says the Aeron’s mesh feels a bit more cloth-like, while Razer’s Fujin uses an elastomer mesh that’s easier to clean, with less discoloration over time.
Razer says the Fujin Pro should support up to 300 pounds and comes with a five-year warranty on everything save the elastomer mesh. You get one year for that.
The Fujin Pro will go up for order in November. Razer says “pricing may vary based on location due to local taxes and tariffs,” which is why it costs more in the US than Razer announced on stage. The Fujin Pro and Fujin will cost €1199 and €699 in Europe, respectively.