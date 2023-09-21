The prospect of having to repair your own Pixel Fold just became a lot less daunting thanks to Google’s continuing partnership with device repair specialists iFixit. As spotted by 9to5Google, iFixit’s website now provides multiple repair guides that instruct Pixel Fold owners on how to replace their broken phone components, in addition to stocking the genuine Pixel Fold parts needed to complete the job.

Among the parts available is a kit to replace the Pixel Fold’s flexible inner screen. It costs $899.99 (or $909.99 when bundled with iFixit’s Fix Kit toolset) and includes the inner OLED display, a flexible glass panel, batteries, display bezels, side buttons, and fingerprint scanner. You can also buy some of these components separately, with the Pixel Fold’s “Flip” and “Base” batteries both available for $49.99. A replacement front camera can be purchased for $42.99, and the Fold’s OLED outer display is $159.99.

There are currently 20 repair guides available for the Pixel Fold, alongside a wide range of the phone’s internal components. Image: iFixit