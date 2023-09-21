Hyundai is offering free home chargers and install discounts for new EV buyers

If you were holding off on buying an EV because you didn’t know where to start on getting a home charger installed, Hyundai’s new deal might help you out. The automaker is now offering a free home electric vehicle charger plus up to $600 off the installation cost with the purchase or lease of select Hyundai EVs.

Hyundai is offering up the ChargePoint Home Flex Level 2 charger on the Hyundai Home Marketplace. The charger is currently listed at $549 on the website and supports up to 50 amps, which could get you around 37 miles of driving range per hour of charging. The additional $600 installation credit applies only to services ordered through Hyundai’s website.

To qualify for the deal, you’ll need to follow this process:

Purchase or lease a 2023 / 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5, 2023 / 2024 Ioniq 6, or 2023 Kona EV from a participating dealership using Hyundai Motor Finance between September 21st and October 31st, 2023.

You’ll receive a coupon code from Hyundai Motor Finance via email within seven to 10 days after purchase or lease.

Log onto hyundaihomemarketplace.com, select the charger, set up installation, and use the coupon code.

Communicate with Hyundai’s energy advisor throughout the order and installation process to ensure it gets done. (They’ll probably also offer you solar panels and batteries.)

Hyundai has some other terms you’ll need to abide by for the offer to work. Installation must be scheduled within 90 days of the purchase or lease contract date, you must use installers offered through Hyundai, and installation must take place on residential property.

Also, if you were hoping to get the free charger and skip installation because you’re all about DIY at home, you’re out of luck — Hyundai will only cough up the free charger if you get the installation service. Overall, the main benefit of this deal is to ensure you actually have an easy way to charge at home and not try to figure out how to charge your new EV after taking delivery.