Microsoft’s unified Copilot is coming to Windows, Edge, and everywhere else

Microsoft today announced a new, unified Copilot experience launching on September 26th. The new “AI companion,” just called Copilot, will be built into Windows 11 and “seamlessly available across all the apps and experiences you use most,” including Office 365, Windows, the Edge browser, and (uh) Bing.

Yusuf Mehdi, consumer chief marketing officer, called Copilot “a handshake between you and technology — available when you need it and out of the way when you don’t.”