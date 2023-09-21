Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Microsoft’s unified Copilot is coming to Windows, Edge, and everywhere else

Microsoft’s unified Copilot is coming to Windows, Edge, and everywhere else

/

The formerly separate Copilot experiences are merging beginning September 26th.

By Nathan Edwards, a senior reviews editor who's been testing tech since 2007. Previously at Wirecutter and MaximumPC. Current fixations: keyboards, DIY tech, and the smart home.

|

Share this story

Copilot will be “available when you need it and out of the way when you don’t”
Copilot will be “available when you need it and out of the way when you don’t”
Photo by Chris Welch, The Verge

Microsoft today announced a new, unified Copilot experience launching on September 26th. The new “AI companion,” just called Copilot, will be built into Windows 11 and “seamlessly available across all the apps and experiences you use most,” including Office 365, Windows, the Edge browser, and (uh) Bing.

Yusuf Mehdi, consumer chief marketing officer, called Copilot “a handshake between you and technology — available when you need it and out of the way when you don’t.”

Developing… see our live blog for the latest details.

More from this stream Microsoft’s Surface and AI event: all the news and announcements

See all 9 stories