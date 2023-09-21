MGM Resorts are operating ‘normally’ after hacks, sort of

Everything is fine and back to normal at the MGM Resorts, MGM Resorts announced on X / Twitter. I still couldn’t book a room there online.

The computers at MGM Resorts had been shut down for 10 days after a cyberattack. A ransomware group, ALPHV / BlackCat, took credit for the hack, according to malware tracker vx-underground. It wasn’t just the Las Vegas casinos that got hit, either — MGM’s Borgata Hotel in Atlantic City and MGM Grand Detroit Casino were also affected.

“We are pleased that all our hotels and casinos are operating normally,” the MGM Resorts statement read. “Our amazing employees are ready to help guests with any intermittent issues. We thank you for your patience and look forward to welcoming you soon.”

Very cool! I tooled over to the website to see if I could, hypothetically, book a room. Here’s what I got:

Normal stuff!

There is a fine art to crisis communications — and a reason why people who are good at it get paid a lot of money. Looking carefully at MGM Resorts’ statement, the company doesn’t say anything about its website being normal — just the hotels and casinos themselves, like the physical buildings. One might infer that such a statement means that everything is back to normal, but the statement carefully does not say that! A clearer statement might have also included what remained down.

Now, if you’re already at one of the hotels, great news! The app will let you book spa reservations, dining reservations, and “explore our entertainment options.” I just hope you aren’t planning to use your reward points because those computer systems are still down, The Associated Press reports.