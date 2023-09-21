Microsoft announces Surface Hub 3 with portrait mode

Microsoft has revealed the Surface Hub 3, the latest version of the company’s all-in-one collaborative touchscreen device. Unlike its predecessors, the Surface Hub 3 supports smart rotation and portrait mode, allowing users to physically rotate the screen to a vertical orientation while the layout updates automatically.
The Surface Hub 3 comes in two sizes: 50 and 85 inches. As is the case with previous devices, the Surface Hub 3 is meant to live in conference rooms as a replacement for TVs and monitors. The device runs Microsoft Teams on Windows, which means the device will offer a “consistent experience across all meeting spaces,” allowing users to “effortlessly transition from one room to another.” Microsoft says the Surface Hub will also feature the AI-powered Copilot in the future.
In terms of technical specs, the Surface Hub 3 has a high-res 4K PixelSense display, along with an anti-glare coating. Additionally, Microsoft says the Surface Hub 3 offers a 60 percent increase in processing power and a 160 percent graphics performance boost. It also lets people use up to two Surface Hub Pens or Surface Slim Pens at a time, with 20 points of multitouch.
Microsoft announced the second-gen Surface Hub 2S with support for Teams Rooms on Windows in March. However, Microsoft notes that Surface Hub 2S devices can upgrade to the “full Surface Hub 3 experience” with the Surface Hub 3 Pack, a cartridge that users can swap into the 2S to get the Hub 3’s updated features.
Microsoft says the Surface Hub 3 will be available to purchase from Surface device resellers later this year, in addition to Surface Hub 3 Packs. It’s still not clear how much the new Surface Hub 3 will cost, but it likely won’t come cheap, given that the Surface Hub 2S starts at around $9,000.