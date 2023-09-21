TikTok is testing Google results in its search pages

TikTok search results pages could soon have a link to Google results.

A feature spotted by app researcher Radu Oncescu shows the TikTok search results page including a link to search Google for the same query (via Insider). In another screenshot shared by Oncescu, a TikTok pop-up reads, “TikTok does not endorse or take responsibility for search results from Google.”

Google declined to comment. TikTok didn’t immediately respond to The Verge’s request for comment but confirmed to Insider that it’s testing the feature in some markets.

The addition of Google results linked in the TikTok app is the latest and most notable example of the shortform video app leaning into search. Earlier this month, we noticed that TikTok had quietly been adding Wikipedia snippets that link directly to the site. Snippets didn’t appear for every search but seem to be appearing for some locations, companies, and individuals. TikTok spokesperson Zachary Kizer told The Verge that the feature had been live for a few months.

The backdrop to a Google and TikTok partnership is the potentially pivotal antitrust case against Google that is currently underway. The US Department of Justice alleges that Google has unlawfully held on to its search dominance through expensive deals with companies like Apple that keep Google as the default search engine on products.