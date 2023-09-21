Threads might be getting an edit button soon

Meta’s in-development edit button for Threads might let you edit posts within five minutes of publishing them, as reported by developer Alessandro Paluzzi on X (formerly Twitter). Instagram chief Adam Mosseri confirmed shortly after the app’s July launch that an edit button was on the list of potential features, and now that Paluzzi has discovered some details about it, perhaps the feature will be available more widely sometime soon.

An edit button is one of the things I think Threads is missing most, so I’m happy to see this shred of evidence that Meta might be closer to actually launching it. Meta didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment when I asked for details about potential timing, but I’m also optimistic that we’ll see the edit button sooner rather than later. In the couple months since the app’s launch, Meta has knocked out low-hanging fruit like a following feed, a web client, and the ability to search for posts.