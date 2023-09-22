Case-Mate’s see-through Fuel Chargers are on sale starting at just $10

Happy iPhone 15 day! If you were planning on picking up Apple’s newest smartphone now that it’s officially available, why not pick up a USB-C charger to go with it? Now until October 3rd, Case-Mate’s 30W Fuel Charger is on sale at Woot in blue, orange, and white with a 90-day warranty for just $9.99 ($20 off). You can also buy the lime green version on Amazon for just $5 more using the on-page coupon.

With their colorful, semi-translucent design, Case-Mate’s see-through wall chargers seem to take a cue from the vibrant iMacs and N64 controllers of the late-’90s. They don’t just look cool, either; each charger is outfitted with a USB-C port that is capable of delivering up to 30W of power, allowing you to charge your smartphone, tablet, Nintendo Switch, and a range of other gadgets. The fact they each tout a foldable outlet prong is just a plus.

Both the Eero Pro 6 and 6E are good routers that offer impressive speeds, even if they don’t support Wi-Fi 7 or have as many ethernet ports as the forthcoming Eero Max 7. Each router can cover up to 2,000 feet, offers a simple setup process, and features a built-in Zigbee smart home hub, though the 6E also supports Wi-Fi 6E and a wider 6GHz Wi-Fi band. The latter is also a multi-gigabit-capable system, whereas the Eero Pro 6 is geared toward those with slower gigabit connections.

If you’re the forgetful type, the latest Tile Pro is on sale at Best Buy for $24.99 ($10 off), which is just $2 shy of its all-time low. The Tile Pro is our favorite Bluetooth tracker for Android users, but it’s also platform-agnostic, meaning it’s compatible with Android and iOS. The Pro model offers a user-replaceable battery and a louder ring than other Tile trackers, too, along with a longer Bluetooth range that lets you keep tabs on backpacks, keys, and other belongings from 400 feet away.

Alternatively, if you’re looking for something a little cheaper, the most recent Tile Mate is on sale for $17.99 ($7 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. Like the Tile Pro, the square Bluetooth tracker can accurately locate items you may have misplaced, albeit only within a 250-foot range. Just bear in mind that its built-in battery is not replaceable, meaning you’ll have to buy a new tracker after three or so years.

Tile Pro (2022) $ 25 $ 35 29 % off $ 25 $ 25 $ 35 29 % off The Tile Pro is the company’s loudest Bluetooth tracker and has the widest range at 400 feet. It also has a user-replaceable battery, unlike other Tiles. $25 at Best Buy