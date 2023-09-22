Case-Mate’s see-through Fuel Chargers are on sale starting at just $10

Happy iPhone 15 day! If you were planning on picking up Apple’s newest smartphone now that it’s officially available, why not pick up a USB-C charger to go with it? Now until October 3rd, Case-Mate’s 30W Fuel Charger is on sale at Woot in blue, orange, and white with a 90-day warranty for just $9.99 ($20 off). You can also buy the lime green version on Amazon for just $5 more using the on-page coupon.
With their colorful, semi-translucent design, Case-Mate’s see-through wall chargers seem to take a cue from the vibrant iMacs and N64 controllers of the late-’90s. They don’t just look cool, either; each charger is outfitted with a USB-C port that is capable of delivering up to 30W of power, allowing you to charge your smartphone, tablet, Nintendo Switch, and a range of other gadgets. The fact they each tout a foldable outlet prong is just a plus.
Case-Mate Fuel USB-C Charger (30W)
Case-Mate’s line of GaN chargers deliver 30 watts of power via USB-C, and their translucent bodies are slightly reminiscent of the classic iMac G3.
If you’re tired of dealing with sluggish Wi-Fi speeds, the Eero Pro 6E tri-band router is on sale starting at just $179 ($70 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. Its predecessor, the Eero Pro 6, is also discounted at Amazon and Best Buy, where you can grab a single unit for just $119.99 ($80 off).
Both the Eero Pro 6 and 6E are good routers that offer impressive speeds, even if they don’t support Wi-Fi 7 or have as many ethernet ports as the forthcoming Eero Max 7. Each router can cover up to 2,000 feet, offers a simple setup process, and features a built-in Zigbee smart home hub, though the 6E also supports Wi-Fi 6E and a wider 6GHz Wi-Fi band. The latter is also a multi-gigabit-capable system, whereas the Eero Pro 6 is geared toward those with slower gigabit connections.
Read our Eero Pro 6E and Eero Pro 6 reviews.
Eero Pro 6E tri-band router
Eero’s Pro 6E mesh router is the Amazon-owned company’s last-gen model. It supports the 6GHz Wi-Fi band with speeds of up to 1.3Gbps and covers up to 2,000 square feet with one unit. Wired speeds can go up to 2.5Gbps.
Eero Pro 6 tri-band router
A lone Eero Pro 6 router offers all the benefits of its near-gigabit speeds and convenient interface, with room to grow the system via added extenders.
If you’re the forgetful type, the latest Tile Pro is on sale at Best Buy for $24.99 ($10 off), which is just $2 shy of its all-time low. The Tile Pro is our favorite Bluetooth tracker for Android users, but it’s also platform-agnostic, meaning it’s compatible with Android and iOS. The Pro model offers a user-replaceable battery and a louder ring than other Tile trackers, too, along with a longer Bluetooth range that lets you keep tabs on backpacks, keys, and other belongings from 400 feet away.
Alternatively, if you’re looking for something a little cheaper, the most recent Tile Mate is on sale for $17.99 ($7 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. Like the Tile Pro, the square Bluetooth tracker can accurately locate items you may have misplaced, albeit only within a 250-foot range. Just bear in mind that its built-in battery is not replaceable, meaning you’ll have to buy a new tracker after three or so years.
Tile Pro (2022)
The Tile Pro is the company’s loudest Bluetooth tracker and has the widest range at 400 feet. It also has a user-replaceable battery, unlike other Tiles.
Tile Mate (2022)
The latest Tile Mate is a water-resistant tracker that can keep tabs on items up to 250 feet away and features a non-replaceable battery.
A few more deals to wrap up the week
- Logitech’s G502 X Lightspeed is currently on sale at Amazon starting at just $99.85 ($40 off) when you clip the on-page coupon for $10 off. That’s a new all-time low on the wireless gaming mouse, which offers USB-C support, a 25,600 DPI sensor, and clicky optical-mechanical buttons for greater responsiveness.
- Now through the end of the day, you can pick up Apple’s latest iPad at B&H Photo in select colors with 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi for $379 ($70 off). Apple’s redesigned tablet sports a larger 10.9-inch display than the ninth-gen model from 2021, along with USB-C charging and the slightly faster A14 Bionic chip. Read our review.
- Bose is selling the SoundLink Flex in refurbished condition with a one-year warranty for $99 right now, which is a whole $50 cheaper than buying it in new condition. The rugged Flex remains one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers, namely because it features an IP67 rating against dust and water while delivering clear, expansive sound for its size.
- We have yet to test Samsung’s 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9, but if you’re looking to be an early adopter, you can get a $500 credit when you preorder it for $2,499.99 from Best Buy, Samsung, or Amazon (with promo code 500NEOG9). The massive gaming monitor will offer a bevy of high-end specs when it launches on October 2nd, including 7680 x 2160 resolution, a wide 32:9 aspect ratio, and a refresh rate of 240Hz.
- GameStop is running a new buy one, get two free sale exclusively on clearance items. Games currently aren’t included in the promo, sadly, but Star Wars-related action figures and Nintendo Switch accessories like PowerA’s Mario-themed Enhanced Wired Controller are.