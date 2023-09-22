Samsung leaks its new Fan Edition phone, tablet, and earbuds

Samsung has leaked its own latest “Fan Edition” product lineup that includes the new Galaxy Buds FE earbuds, Galaxy S23 FE smartphone, and Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablet. The new products have come to light via the company’s Argentinian website, where a product page for the new earbuds has seemingly launched prematurely — and includes photos of the rest of the lineup (via SamMobile).

Another image references an October 4th date (with the clock at 12:45), which might indicate the release or announcement date for the Fan Edition lineup. The front of the Galaxy S23 FE looks similar to the S21 value flagship we reviewed early last year. There are still three lenses on the back of the new one, but it now eschews the full camera module bump and only has lens protrusions in the style of the Galaxy S23 lineup.

The new Buds FE is advertised to pump up the bass. Image: Samsung That date might be relevant. Image: Samsung

It’s been a while since Samsung released a stripped-down tablet (it still sells the two-year-old Galaxy Tab S7 FE as of writing). The new S9 FE version looks closer in design to the new Tab S9 family of tablets Samsung recently launched. It seems to have multiple speakers around the edges, plus the same S Pen the S7 FE included.