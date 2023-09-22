Skip to main content
Make sure to update your iPhone 15 before transferring over data from your old phone

iOS 17.0.2 fixes an issue that might prevent transferring data to your new iPhone 15, so hit yes on that update button before you start the process.

If you’ve just picked up a new iPhone 15 device, before you transfer over your data from an older phone, make sure to update that new phone to iOS 17.0.2 first. An Apple support document says that the update, which came out on Thursday, fixes an issue that “may prevent transferring data directly from another iPhone during setup” (via MacRumors).

Note that iOS 17.0.2 is only available for the just-launched iPhone 15 phones; the most current software for older iPhones is iOS 17.0.1, which also launched on Thursday and included some big security updates. After attempting to start a transfer, your new phone might prompt you to update — at least, that’s what happened to one colleague of mine at The Verge.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro are officially available as of Friday, bringing upgrades like USB-C ports, updated external designs (titanium for the Pro models!), and improved cameras.

