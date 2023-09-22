This retractable cable can help make the iPhone USB-C transition easier

Did you hear the iPhone 15 has USB-C now? That’s a great thing and long overdue, but it does mean that there will be a period of transition where some of us end up having to deal with both Lightning and USB-C iPhones in our lives, particularly if we live with someone who isn’t buying the new iPhone right away.

This is particularly cumbersome if you share a vehicle and want to use CarPlay in it — you’ll need a way to hook up your new USB-C iPhone and maintain a Lightning connection for the other person using the car. You could do this with multiple cables, of course, and switch it every time you get in the car, but who needs that hassle? For the past couple of years, I’ve used this three-headed cable to use Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in the same vehicle, depending on who is driving, no cable swap necessary. (It also comes with a Micro USB port on one side, but I can’t say I’ve ever used it.)

Aside from its multi-port capabilities, the other thing that makes this particular cable great is the fact that it’s retractable, so you don’t have to deal with coiling up or otherwise organizing the cable when you get out of the car — just pull on both ends, and it zips back up. It’s also nice to extend it to only the length you need instead of having a too-long cable draped across your center console.