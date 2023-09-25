Pixel 8 series rumored to include seven years of software support

Google’s upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro could come with seven years of software support, according to a leaked list of specs published by 91Mobiles. Kamila Wojciechowska, the original source of the leak, has also published US pricing for the two unannounced phones ahead of their October 4th launch. The Pixel 8 Pro is reportedly due to start at $899, the same as the 7 Pro, while the Pixel 8 could start at $699, a $100 increase over the $599 starting price for the Pixel 7.

Wojciechowska notes that it’s unclear whether Google will offer seven years of major Android OS updates for the phones, or whether the figure just refers to seven years of security patches (my money’s on the latter, for what it’s worth). But either way it’s a decent improvement over last year’s Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, which Google has said it’ll support with five years of security patches, including three years of major Android updates.

Seven years of support is better than the five years that both Samsung promises for its latest Galaxy S23 phones and OnePlus promises for this year’s OnePlus 11. It would even approach the length of support offered by Fairphone, the sustainable smartphone manufacturer which makes a big deal out of the longevity of its phones. Fairphone says it plans to support its latest Fairphone 5 with eight years of security patches, though it’s pushing for ten years of support as a stretch goal.

Google’s extended software support period is listed amongst a pretty complete list of specs 91Mobiles published for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, many of which have been rumored previously. Both are powered by a new Tensor G3 processor paired with 8GB of RAM on the Pixel 8 and 12GB on the 8 Pro. In terms of storage the 8 will reportedly come with a choice of 128GB or 256GB, while the 8 Pro could come with up to 512GB, or even 1TB in the US. The Pixel 8 is said to have a 4575mAh battery that can fast charge at up to 27W, while the 8 Pro’s is slightly bigger at 5050mAh, and can apparently fast charge at 30W. Both are rumored to come with support for Qi wireless charging and IP68 ratings for dust and water resistance.