Amazon announced on Monday that it will invest up to $4 billion into Anthropic — the AI startup best known for its Claude chatbot and founded by siblings Dario and Daniela Amodei who used to work for OpenAI.

This deal pales in comparison to the reported $13 billion that Microsoft has so far invested into OpenAI, the biggest name in generative AI technology right now, but that partnership has been blossoming since 2019. Nevertheless, it’s a clear sign that Amazon is staking its claim in the escalating AI arms race.

Anthropic says it’s Claude AI model is safer than rival AI services because it can revise its own responses without human moderation

As part of the deal, Amazon will gain minority ownership of the company and has agreed to incorporate Anthropic’s technology into various products across its business, including the Amazon Bedrock service for building AI applications. Anthropic will also use Amazon’s custom chips to build, train, and deploy its future AI foundation models, and has committed to using Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its primary cloud provider.

According to Reuters, Amazon has initially committed to a $1.25 billion investment, with an option to grow the investment by a further $2.75 billion. If it does reach that $4 billion total, Bloomberg reports that the deal will represent the largest known investment ever related to AWS, which is currently the world’s largest seller of on-demand computing power and data storage.