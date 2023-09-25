The Analogue Pocket is getting a delightful limited-edition transparent version

Another special edition of the Analogue Pocket handheld is on the way. Later this week, the company will be launching a new transparent version of the device, which will be available in seven different colors: clear, smoke, red, blue, orange, green, and purple.

Like the recent glow-in-the-dark version of the Pocket, Analogue says that the transparent handheld will only be available in “limited quantities.” It goes on sale on September 29th at 11AM ET on the company’s site and will cost $249, a slight bump from the base model’s $219 price tag. Units are expected to start shipping two weeks later.

Functionally, the transparent version is identical to the original — check out our review for more on what the Pocket can do — so the extra cost is purely for vibes, which you can soak in in the images below:

