Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Leaked Pixel 8 Pro deal shows Google will throw in a Pixel Watch 2 for free

Leaked Pixel 8 Pro deal shows Google will throw in a Pixel Watch 2 for free

/

Leaker Kamila Wojciechowska reports Google is planning a big preorder bonus to get its next Pixel Watch on wrists.

By Wes Davis, a weekend editor who covers the latest in tech and entertainment. He has written news, reviews, and more as a tech journalist since 2020.

|

Share this story

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A screenshot of the Pixel Watch 2 from Google’s leaked promotional video.
The Pixel Watch 2.
Screenshot: Wes Davis / The Verge

Google will apparently give you a free Pixel Watch 2 if you preorder a Pixel 8 Pro, according to a promotional image posted by Kamila Wojciechowska. Wojciechowska also posted other leaks, including one published by 91mobiles with a promotional video that confirms previously rumored details about the Watch 2.

The deal might soften the blow of a rumored price hike for the Pixel 8 Pro that puts the new phone at a $999 starting price. The original Pixel Watch starts at $349.99 for the non-cellular version, making the Pixel 8 Pro effectively a $650 phone with this deal, assuming the 8 Pro price rumor is accurate. Wojciechowska posted a screenshot over the weekend suggesting that, at least for business customers, the Pixel 8 Pro might keep the 7 Pro’s $899 price.

In 91mobiles’ article, a leaked promotional video appears to confirm some details about the new Pixel Watch 2. The video says the watch will offer 24-hour battery life — same as the first-gen Google wearable — as well as stress and skin temperature detection. 91mobiles writes that the watch includes the previously rumored continuous electrodermal activity sensor like the one that allows the Fitbit Sense 2 to do those things.

A screenshot of the Pixel Watch 2 sensor array.
The Pixel Watch 2 sensor array.
Screenshot: Wes Davis / The Verge

The watch will also feature automatic workout detection for seven different workouts, according to 91mobiles, including running and outdoor cycling — something the original Pixel Watch lacked. With the October 4th Made by Google launch event fast approaching, there’s little left to the imagination for these devices.

More from this stream All the rumors about Google’s upcoming Pixel hardware so far

See all 31 stories