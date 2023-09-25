Leaked Pixel 8 Pro deal shows Google will throw in a Pixel Watch 2 for free

Google will apparently give you a free Pixel Watch 2 if you preorder a Pixel 8 Pro, according to a promotional image posted by Kamila Wojciechowska. Wojciechowska also posted other leaks, including one published by 91mobiles with a promotional video that confirms previously rumored details about the Watch 2.

The deal might soften the blow of a rumored price hike for the Pixel 8 Pro that puts the new phone at a $999 starting price. The original Pixel Watch starts at $349.99 for the non-cellular version, making the Pixel 8 Pro effectively a $650 phone with this deal, assuming the 8 Pro price rumor is accurate. Wojciechowska posted a screenshot over the weekend suggesting that, at least for business customers, the Pixel 8 Pro might keep the 7 Pro’s $899 price.

In 91mobiles’ article, a leaked promotional video appears to confirm some details about the new Pixel Watch 2. The video says the watch will offer 24-hour battery life — same as the first-gen Google wearable — as well as stress and skin temperature detection. 91mobiles writes that the watch includes the previously rumored continuous electrodermal activity sensor like the one that allows the Fitbit Sense 2 to do those things.

The Pixel Watch 2 sensor array. Screenshot: Wes Davis / The Verge