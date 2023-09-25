It’s officially autumn. The weather is starting to turn for many of us, and there are USB-C iPhones now out there in the world. The winds of change also mean there’s a nice deal to be had on one of Apple’s outgoing wireless chargers. You can get the Apple MagSafe Duo charger for an all-time low of $94.99 ($35 off) at Woot or for $1.75 more at Verizon.
Apple quickly and unceremoniously discontinued the MagSafe Duo along with the MagSafe Battery Pack immediately after announcing the iPhone 15, likely because both use Lightning ports. I’ll happily dance on the grave of the MagSafe Battery Pack, but the Duo — while flawed — actually has some redeeming qualities. The superthin, foldable charger can wirelessly charge a MagSafe iPhone at the faster 15W speeds while simultaneously charging an Apple Watch. There are better two-in-one and three-in-one charging options out there, though many of the best ones cost around $150. If you don’t mind the Duo’s Lightning port or aren’t making the switch to a USB-C iPhone, you’d be hard-pressed to find another MagSafe multi-charger as small and travel-friendly as Apple’s flappy, abandoned pad.
I don’t know what’s going on with the Beats Studio Buds Plus, but they keep getting cheaper. Woot is now selling the latest Beats wireless earbuds in black for just $99.95 ($70 off). The only catch I can come up with here is that they’re not available in the cool see-through design, but just being limited to black isn’t so bad when you’re getting a good pair of noise-canceling earbuds that launched only a couple of months back for a mere Benjamin.
The Beats Studio Buds Plus offer good sound quality and above-average noise cancellation as well as some great voice call quality in a fairly small package. They may pale in comparison to their white-clad Apple cousins given they lack features like wireless charging and in-ear detection, but with this deal, they cost just a fraction of their price.
A smattering of Monday deals to brighten the mood
- Best Buy is selling our favorite doorbell, Google’s wired Nest video doorbell (second-gen) for $69.99 ($110 off). It’s only available in the ash gray color, but that should match most houses, and you’re getting excellent HDR video quality with a bunch of added smart functionality if you subscribe to Google’s $3.99 per month service.
- The release of new Apple Watches means it’s time for some bigger deals on the last-gen models. The 41mm Apple Watch Series 8 with GPS is still going for just $279 ($120 off) in cream-colored starlight at Best Buy. If that’s not your preferred color, the all-black midnight option with a matching Sport Band is down to $299 ($100 off).
- Last week saw the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air return to its all-time low price of $200 off, and now the 15-inch MacBook Air with Apple’s M2 chip, a 256GB SSD, and 8GB of RAM is on sale for $1,099 ($200 off) at Amazon.
- While not a deal you can take advantage of immediately, Amazon Prime subscribers can request an invite to buy the Jabra Elite 7 Active earbuds in navy blue for a new low of $79.99 ($100 off) at Amazon. This deal will go live during Amazon’s upcoming Prime Big Deal Days sales event, which runs from October 10th through the 11th.
- We’re getting into cold and flu season, so if you’re a US resident and need some covid tests, you can easily get four test kits mailed to you from the United States Post Office for free.
- Disney Illusion Island, a kid-friendly 2D side-scroller for the Nintendo Switch, is on sale for $34.99 ($5 off) at Amazon. You can play up to four-player co-op as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy.
- Resident Evil 4 (2023) for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 (with free PS5 upgrade), and Xbox Series X is discounted to $39.99 ($20 off) at Amazon. The critically acclaimed remake just got a fresh update with a new VR mode (compatible with the PSVR 2 on PS5) and a Separate Ways DLC starring Ada Wong.