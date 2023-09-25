It’s officially autumn. The weather is starting to turn for many of us, and there are USB-C iPhones now out there in the world. The winds of change also mean there’s a nice deal to be had on one of Apple’s outgoing wireless chargers. You can get the Apple MagSafe Duo charger for an all-time low of $94.99 ($35 off) at Woot or for $1.75 more at Verizon.

Apple quickly and unceremoniously discontinued the MagSafe Duo along with the MagSafe Battery Pack immediately after announcing the iPhone 15, likely because both use Lightning ports. I’ll happily dance on the grave of the MagSafe Battery Pack, but the Duo — while flawed — actually has some redeeming qualities. The superthin, foldable charger can wirelessly charge a MagSafe iPhone at the faster 15W speeds while simultaneously charging an Apple Watch. There are better two-in-one and three-in-one charging options out there, though many of the best ones cost around $150. If you don’t mind the Duo’s Lightning port or aren’t making the switch to a USB-C iPhone, you’d be hard-pressed to find another MagSafe multi-charger as small and travel-friendly as Apple’s flappy, abandoned pad.

I don’t know what’s going on with the Beats Studio Buds Plus, but they keep getting cheaper. Woot is now selling the latest Beats wireless earbuds in black for just $99.95 ($70 off). The only catch I can come up with here is that they’re not available in the cool see-through design, but just being limited to black isn’t so bad when you’re getting a good pair of noise-canceling earbuds that launched only a couple of months back for a mere Benjamin.

The Beats Studio Buds Plus offer good sound quality and above-average noise cancellation as well as some great voice call quality in a fairly small package. They may pale in comparison to their white-clad Apple cousins given they lack features like wireless charging and in-ear detection, but with this deal, they cost just a fraction of their price.

Beats Studio Buds Plus $ 100 $ 169 41 % off $ 100 $ 100 $ 169 41 % off The Beats Studio Buds Plus offer better sound and noise cancellation than the original pair, and they also come in a unique translucent color option. $100 at Woot