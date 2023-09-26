K-pop group NewJeans will perform this year’s League of Legends Worlds anthem

The 2023 League of Legends World Championship is taking place in Korea this year, and to celebrate, Riot has tapped one of the country’s hottest bands to perform the annual anthem. Girl group NewJeans — best known for earworms like “Super Shy” — will be behind the new song. It’s called “Gods” and is set to be released on the evening of October 3rd.

“Between Worlds taking place in Korea and NewJeans’ meteoric rise, this partnership felt fated as a true cultural celebration,” Carrie Dunn, Riot’s global head of creative for esports, said in a statement. “‘Gods’ juxtaposes epic and intense production elements with NewJeans’ beautiful and powerful vocals — conveying both the grind and the glory that awaits our players at Worlds.”