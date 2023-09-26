Sony’s WH-1000XM5 and Apple’s AirPods Max have attracted so much attention that it’s easy to forget other noise-canceling headphones exist. But they do, and a few are actually better in some respects than their mainstream rivals. Bowers & Wilkins’ PX7 S2 are a good case in point. Right now, you can buy them at a new all-time low price of $249 ($150 off) from Amazon and Crutchfield.

If you prioritize sound quality above all else, we think Bowers & Wilkins’ PX7 S2 are the best noise-canceling headphones money can buy. The headphones deliver a powerful yet warm sound that rivals the AirPods Max. They offer other impressive features, too, including an elegant design and 30-hour battery life. The over-ears don’t drown out noise as well as Sony’s WH-1000XM5, but they don’t disappoint and will tune out the world around you well enough.

If you’re interested in buying one of Apple’s item-tracking AirTags, be aware that, sadly, Apple didn’t add a keychain hole. That means you’ll need to buy a loop or key ring to actually clip the Bluetooth tracker to keys, backpacks, and other items. These tanned leather accessories will do just that but without scratching or showing signs of wear and tear as easily as the new ones made with FineWoven fabric. Unfortunately, Apple has discontinued its leather accessories altogether, though, so this might be your last shot at getting these at all.

Apple AirTag Leather Loop $ 13 $ 39 67 % off $ 13 $ 13 $ 39 67 % off Crafted using tanned French leather, you can use the lanyard to keep your item finder in place or to clip it to luggage and other items. $13 at Woot

Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring $ 13 $ 35 63 % off $ 13 $ 13 $ 35 63 % off Like the lanyard, the key ring is made from tanned leather and allows you to clip your AirTag to keys, backpacks, and other products. $13 at Woot

With 3,000Pa of suction power, the Yeedi Vac 2 Pro cleans up carpets well. Combined with an oscillating mop, it’s a versatile machine that can also scrub away stains on hardwood floors just as well. Unlike higher-end robovacs, you’ll have to remove the mop to avoid getting the carpet wet, and you don’t get AI-powered obstacle avoidance. However, the vacuum can avoid shoes and other obstacles over an inch tall, which is not bad for $200.