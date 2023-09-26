Sony’s WH-1000XM5 and Apple’s AirPods Max have attracted so much attention that it’s easy to forget other noise-canceling headphones exist. But they do, and a few are actually better in some respects than their mainstream rivals. Bowers & Wilkins’ PX7 S2 are a good case in point. Right now, you can buy them at a new all-time low price of $249 ($150 off) from Amazon and Crutchfield.
If you prioritize sound quality above all else, we think Bowers & Wilkins’ PX7 S2 are the best noise-canceling headphones money can buy. The headphones deliver a powerful yet warm sound that rivals the AirPods Max. They offer other impressive features, too, including an elegant design and 30-hour battery life. The over-ears don’t drown out noise as well as Sony’s WH-1000XM5, but they don’t disappoint and will tune out the world around you well enough.
Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2
The PX7 S2 noise-canceling headphones from Bowers & Wilkins feature a luxurious design, phenomenal sound quality, and physical controls instead of awkward tap and swipe gestures.
Along with the MagSafe Duo charger we highlighted yesterday, Woot’s also discounting another discontinued Apple product: the leather AirTag Loops and key rings. Now until September 30th, you can buy one leather AirTag Loop in brown, orange, and yellow for $12.99 ($26 off) or a two-pack for $19.99 ($58 off). You can also buy the AirTag key ring in yellow or brown for $12.99 ($22 off) or grab two for $19.99 ($50 off).
If you’re interested in buying one of Apple’s item-tracking AirTags, be aware that, sadly, Apple didn’t add a keychain hole. That means you’ll need to buy a loop or key ring to actually clip the Bluetooth tracker to keys, backpacks, and other items. These tanned leather accessories will do just that but without scratching or showing signs of wear and tear as easily as the new ones made with FineWoven fabric. Unfortunately, Apple has discontinued its leather accessories altogether, though, so this might be your last shot at getting these at all.
Apple AirTag Leather Loop
Crafted using tanned French leather, you can use the lanyard to keep your item finder in place or to clip it to luggage and other items.
Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring
Like the lanyard, the key ring is made from tanned leather and allows you to clip your AirTag to keys, backpacks, and other products.
If you’re looking for a robot vacuum / mop hybrid that doesn’t cost a fortune, Yeedi’s excellent Vac 2 Pro has returned to its all-time low price. Right now, you can buy the robovac for $199.99 at Amazon (when you clip the on-page coupon).
With 3,000Pa of suction power, the Yeedi Vac 2 Pro cleans up carpets well. Combined with an oscillating mop, it’s a versatile machine that can also scrub away stains on hardwood floors just as well. Unlike higher-end robovacs, you’ll have to remove the mop to avoid getting the carpet wet, and you don’t get AI-powered obstacle avoidance. However, the vacuum can avoid shoes and other obstacles over an inch tall, which is not bad for $200.
Yeedi Vac 2 Pro
The Yeedi Vac 2 Pro offers features like obstacle avoidance and oscillating mopping but at a budget-friendly price.
Here are a few more of Tuesday’s best deals
- You can pick up an unlocked Motorola Razr Plus with 256GB of storage at Amazon and Best Buy for $899.99 ($100 off). Alternatively, you can buy the phone from Motorola and get a free pair of Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds II valued at $299. The flip-style Android phone offers a spacious 3.6-inch outer display as well as all-day battery life. Its water and dust resistance rating, however, is less robust than Samsung’s more powerful Galaxy Z Flip 5. Read our review.
- You can buy the Eufy Security SmartTrack Card for $19.99 ($10 off) from Amazon and Eufy (with offer code WS24STCARD). The slim Bluetooth tracker is easy to slip into wallets, though you can also throw it into suitcases, backpacks, and other items you want to keep track of. Sadly, the tracker’s not compatible with Android, but it does work with Apple’s vast Find My network.
- Google’s Nest Audio smart speaker is on sale for $59.99 ($40 off) at Dell when you use promo code NEST40 (if you want the black speaker) or GOOGLE40 (if you want the white one). Though it’s a few years old, the compact smart speaker still has a lot to offer. It delivers excellent sound quality and, when paired with a second Nest Audio, can even provide stereo sound. Plus, it supports Google Assistant, making this a good speaker for those embedded in Google’s ecosystem. Read our review.
- Razer’s Kishi V2 mobile controller, which transforms your phone into a Nintendo Switch-like console, is on sale for around $89.90 ($10 off) at Amazon for both the iPhone and Android. Compared to their predecessors, they feature microswitches for a clicky feel and buttons you can remap with the Nexus app. However, the iPhone model is a Lightning-only product while the Android version offers USB-C passthrough charging — and should theoretically work with the iPhone 15. Read our review of the Razer Kishi V2 for Android.