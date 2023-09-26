The Verge is reporting live from the Code Conference 2023, where we’ll be bringing you the latest from two days of interviews with some of the top names in business and tech. This year’s lineup includes interviews with X (formerly Twitter) CEO Linda Yaccarino, AMD CEO Lisa Su, Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott, Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe, and more.
Code 2023 is co-hosted by The Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel, Platformer founder Casey Newton, and CNBC senior media and tech correspondent Julia Boorstin. Tune in below for live coverage of interviews and product announcements coming out of the event.
TODAY, 3 minutes agoRivian CEO RJ Scaringe on Rivian’s customers vs. the Cybertruck’s: “There’s probably not a lot of overlap.”
But he’s happy that there’s competition. “I think it’s great that a product like that exists in the world.”
TODAY, 7 minutes agoRivian CEO RJ Scaringe is up first.
He’s being interviewed by Verge EIC Nilay Patel and CNBC senior media and tech correspondent Julia Boorstin.
TODAY, 28 minutes agoThe Code Conference is about to get started.
Day one kicks off with Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe, AMD CEO Lisa Su, Roblox CEO David Baszucki, and Warner Music Group CEO Robert Kyncl.
TODAY, 3:00 PM UTCThe Code Conference kicks off tonight.
The Verge’s editor-in-chief, Nilay Patel, is cohosting, and naturally we’ll be there to cover the big interviews.
The event starts later today, so tune in then for live coverage. The first interviews start a bit after 6PM ET.
TODAY, 12:00 PM UTC
