The Code Conference 2023

By Jacob Kastrenakes, a deputy editor who oversees tech and news coverage.

The Verge is reporting live from the Code Conference 2023, where we’ll be bringing you the latest from two days of interviews with some of the top names in business and tech. This year’s lineup includes interviews with X (formerly Twitter) CEO Linda Yaccarino, AMD CEO Lisa Su, Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott, Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe, and more.

Code 2023 is co-hosted by The Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel, Platformer founder Casey Newton, and CNBC senior media and tech correspondent Julia Boorstin. Tune in below for live coverage of interviews and product announcements coming out of the event.

  • Jay Peters

    TODAY, 3 minutes ago

    Jay Peters

    Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe on Rivian’s customers vs. the Cybertruck’s: “There’s probably not a lot of overlap.”

    But he’s happy that there’s competition. “I think it’s great that a product like that exists in the world.”


  • Jacob Kastrenakes

    TODAY, 7 minutes ago

    Jacob Kastrenakes

    Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe is up first.

    He’s being interviewed by Verge EIC Nilay Patel and CNBC senior media and tech correspondent Julia Boorstin.


  • Jacob Kastrenakes

    TODAY, 28 minutes ago

    Jacob Kastrenakes

    The Code Conference is about to get started.

    Day one kicks off with Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe, AMD CEO Lisa Su, Roblox CEO David Baszucki, and Warner Music Group CEO Robert Kyncl.


    A photo of the Code Conference 2023 stage.
    Photo: Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge
  • Jacob Kastrenakes

    TODAY, 3:00 PM UTC

    Jacob Kastrenakes

    The Code Conference kicks off tonight.

    The Verge’s editor-in-chief, Nilay Patel, is cohosting, and naturally we’ll be there to cover the big interviews.

    The event starts later today, so tune in then for live coverage. The first interviews start a bit after 6PM ET.


  • Wes Davis

    TODAY, 12:00 PM UTC

    Wes Davis

    Mattel’s Pictionary Vs. AI leaves the guesswork to the bots

    A picture of a smartphone pointed at a quick drawing of a cat. It’s guessing it’s a tiger. It is wrong. Game pieces are strewn about.
    Why, that’s not a tiger at all, my gAI.
    Image: Mattel

    Mattel has announced Pictionary Vs. AI, a version of its visual guessing game where an AI model does all the guessing, using computer vision with a smartphone as the medium. The company just announced the game at the 2023 Code Conference, which is co-hosted by Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel. The physical board game will cost $24.99 starting on September 27th at Mattel’s website, and it will head to retail on October 2nd.

    The idea is that players draw cards that assign a given word, then sketch whatever that word is before letting a web app guess what they’ve drawn. The app uses your camera to look at the artwork. You win (and move forward on the board) either when the AI identifies the image or by successfully gambling — er, I mean, correctly predicting — if the AI will figure it out. You have to bet before showing the drawing to the AI model.

    Read Article >