Google Podcasts is going to the graveyard as YouTube Music takes over

Google Podcasts is going away. Starting next year, Google will focus on offering podcast access within YouTube Music instead.

This change doesn’t come as a complete surprise. In April, Google launched the ability for users in the US to listen to podcasts in YouTube Music without a paid membership. It also lets users listen to podcasts offline and in the background while also switching between the audio and video versions on YouTube Music. As part of its podcasts push, YouTube also announced it will make podcasts available within YouTube Music globally before the end of 2023.

First launched on Android in 2018, Google Podcasts offered a way for users to listen to a library of podcasts for free while also receiving personalized recommendations. In 2020, Google rolled out a redesign for the app and finally brought it to iOS. The service is also available on the web, Windows, and macOS.

Google Podcasts in 2018

“Looking forward to 2024, we’ll be increasing our investment in the podcast experience on YouTube Music — making it a better overall destination for fans and podcasters alike with YouTube-only capabilities across community, discovery and audio/visual switching,” YouTube writes in a blog post. “Later in 2024, as part of this process, we’ll be discontinuing Google Podcasts.”

YouTube justifies the discontinuation of Google Podcasts by saying the move “matches what listeners and podcasters are already doing.” It cites data from Edison, which suggests 23 percent of weekly podcast users in the US say YouTube is their most frequently used service, as opposed to 4 percent for Google Podcasts.