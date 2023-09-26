Apple Podcasts overhaul pulls in original programming from third-party apps

Apple just made its biggest push in decades to boost original content on its podcast app, which has been refreshed with the recent update to iOS 17. It’s also casting a wider net for its audience by allowing users to connect through third-party apps.

Following up on Apple’s WWDC announcements in June, more than 60 original podcasts are now available to Apple Music, Apple News Plus, Calm, and Lingokids subscribers. There are more than 100 new podcasts on Apple Podcasts, and new shows will launch every week this fall, the company says.

Apple launched Apple News+ Narrated yesterday, for example, which features articles narrated by professional voice actors. There are four shows on Apple News now and another 42 on Apple Music, including shows hosted by artists like Reneé Rapp and narrative shows like Hip-Hop DNA.

Apple Podcasts Image: Apple

Subscribers to participating apps like Calm will see their subscriptions connect automatically when they open Apple Podcasts, according to a press release. Or they can manually sign into their account on the app’s channel page on Apple Podcasts. To connect, users will need iOS 17, iPadOS 17, or macOS Sonoma.

More third-party apps will connect starting next month, Apple says. That includes Bloomberg, Curio, L’Équipe, Mamamia, Sleep Cycle, The Economist, The Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, WELT News, and Zen with Apple Podcasts.