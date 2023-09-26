Nothing launches a smartwatch and earbuds that cost less than $120 combined

The Buds Pro are a pair of wireless earbuds that offer a solid set of features at a £49 / $49 price tag. The buds come with hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) that uses microphones on the inside and outside of the bud to detect and cancel out noise with a depth of up to 45dB.

Image: CMF

The earbuds also feature transparency mode, which lets you hear the sounds around you in case you want to stay aware of your environment. With noise cancellation switched off, the Buds Pro should offer up to 11 hours of playback on a single charge (or up to 39 hours with the case). The buds also come equipped with six HD mics, clear voice technology for calls, and IP54 dust and water resistance.

Meanwhile, CMF’s Watch Pro is priced at a similarly affordable £69 / $69. The smartwatch comes with a 1.96-inch OLED display with a 410 x 502 resolution, along with built-in GPS, custom watchfaces, and IP68 water resistance. There’s even an assortment of health tracking features, letting you measure your heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep, daily steps, and various types of exercises thanks to the 110 sports modes.

Image: CMF

The Watch Pro also connects with your phone, allowing you to access your contact list and make phone calls from the device’s built-in microphone and speaker. You can also manage the smartwatch through the CMF Watch app, with the device lasting up to 13 days on a single charge.

Lastly, CMF introduced a £39 / $39 charger called the Power 65W GaN, which comes with two USB-C ports and one USB-A port. CMF says it’s compatible with an array of fast-charging protocols, including Samsung 9V2A, DCP, and Apple 2.4A. CMF claims the charger can juice up a Nothing Phone 2 to 50 percent in 25 minutes.

Image: CMF

Nothing is a relatively young brand, but it has already launched a range of stylish products, including the second-generation Nothing phone, the Nothing Ear Stick, and the Nothing Ear 2. It also only just announced CMF, which stands for “Color, Material, and Finish,” in August. The pricing of CMF’s Buds Pro and Watch Pro drastically undercuts the cost of Nothing’s products (its Ear 2 earbuds cost $149) and the market as a whole (the cheapest Apple Watch is $249), so questions remain about how well the devices will actually perform.