Horizon Forbidden West is coming to PC early next year

Horizon Forbidden West picks up six months after the end of Horizon Zero Dawn , with an impressive world full of snowy mountains and jungle marshes to explore.

Sony wants to release half of its games on PC and mobile by 2025, and games like Horizon Forbidden West and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart are certainly growing Sony’s gaming presence beyond just PS4 and PS5 consoles. Sony has also been rumored to be considering a PlayStation PC launcher after references to it were spotted in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PC last year. Sony first started using a PlayStation PC label in 2021, shortly after it acquired Nixxes.