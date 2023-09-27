Horizon Forbidden West is coming to PC early next year

Sony is bringing Horizon Forbidden West to PC in early 2024 with help from in-house port developer Nixxes Software, which it acquired in 2021. It’s the latest PlayStation PC port after Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart arrived on PC in July. The news comes as Sony announces the “complete edition” of Horizon Forbidden West, which will also be available on the PS5 on October 5th. This edition includes the base game, its Burning Shores expansion, and other add-ons like a digital art book and soundtrack. The PC version will be available on both Steam and the Epic Games Store.
Horizon Forbidden West picks up six months after the end of Horizon Zero Dawn, with an impressive world full of snowy mountains and jungle marshes to explore.
Sony wants to release half of its games on PC and mobile by 2025, and games like Horizon Forbidden West and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart are certainly growing Sony’s gaming presence beyond just PS4 and PS5 consoles. Sony has also been rumored to be considering a PlayStation PC launcher after references to it were spotted in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PC last year. Sony first started using a PlayStation PC label in 2021, shortly after it acquired Nixxes.