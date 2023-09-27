All the news from Meta Connect 2023

After a few years of fairly quiet Meta Connect developer conferences, the big virtual reality show is back with a whole mess of announcements in 2023. This year, we’re getting actual details on the upcoming Quest 3, Meta’s mainstream VR headset. The company announced the product and showed off its design back in June but promised that actual details would follow at this year’s Meta Connect. While we know the new — hopefully affordable — headset is coming at the event, there’s been nothing official about the price, specs, or when you’ll be able to buy your own.
We can also expect to see software, quite a few games, and possibly other hardware, too. Meta’s going to need to wow us after the overpriced and pretty dismal Meta Quest Pro came and went last year. And with Apple breathing down the whole virtual reality world’s neck with the Apple Vision Pro, Meta will need to pull out all the stops to show it’s still leaving the virtual reality world in Silicon Valley.
If you want to follow along, you can catch the keynote for free on Meta’s Facebook page (unfortunately, not YouTube because this is Meta). It will start September 27th at 1PM ET / 10AM PT. Or you can just keep up to date by reading our coverage below.
TODAY, 10 minutes agoMeta’s Connect 2023 stream is now live — but it’s also starting late.
The stream will begin in 27 minutes, at 10:30AM PT instead of 10AM PT as originally planned. Here’s the link.
“Apologies for the delayed start,” says Meta.
TODAY, 18 minutes agoSadly, we won’t get to hear John Carmack talk shop and delightfully criticize his employer this year.
Carmack has delivered an unscripted talk at every Oculus / Meta Connect that I can remember, but he left Meta late last year after a particularly grumpy tell-all. He’s focusing on AI (and not the newfangled generative variety) at his startup, Keen Technologies.
Instead, we’ll get Carmack’s fellow lauded game industry programmer Michael Abrash, and CTO Andrew Bosworth, immediately following Zuck’s keynote.
TODAY, 31 minutes agoWe’re expecting a very busy Meta Connect this year.
The Connect keynote starts in about 20 minutes, and it’s likely to be a busy one! We’re obviously going to hear all the details on the Quest 3, potentially see some new Ray-Ban Stories glasses, and there will definitely definitely definitely be a lot of talk about generative AI. Meta doesn’t typically get mentioned alongside ChatGPT and Bing and even Snap’s My AI stuff... but you can bet it would like to change that.
Personally all I want is for the Portal line to come back. But I don’t think I’m getting that one.
How to watch Meta Connect — and Quest 3 — at 10:30AM PT / 1:30PM ET
Meta Connect, the annual product summit from the company behind Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and the headsets formerly known as Oculus, will reveal its latest announcements in less than an hour.
Meta Connect 2023 kicks off at
10AM10:30AM PT / 1PM1:30PM ET, and the company’s pitching it as “a two-day virtual event focused on AI and virtual, mixed and augmented realities.” Which, we all know, means the company will fully reveal its Quest 3 headset, appeal to gamers, and attempt to wash the stink of Quest Pro away.
Sep 26
The Quest 3 is Meta’s last chance to win the headset war before it truly begins
Meta has shipped six VR headsets in seven years. Only one has been an obvious success.
The company sold 20 million Quest headsets, mostly the Quest 2, as shelter-in-place adults tried to escape their homes (and babysit preteens!) during the early pandemic. Since then, Meta’s struggled to justify why it rebranded its entire company around the metaverse — a concept it’s only now just barely beginning to deliver in any intriguingly tangible way.
Jun 1
Wes Davis, Jay Peters and 1 more
Meta announces its Quest 3 VR headset
Meta has officially announced its Quest 3 VR headset in a post on Mark Zuckerberg's Instagram.
The headset is coming this fall with a 128GB version available for $499.99 plus “an additional storage option for those who want more space” at an unspecified price. Compared to its predecessor, the Quest 2, the Quest 3’s design is lighter and more comfortable, with a “40 percent slimmer optic profile” (without taking its foam facial interface into account), while a new Snapdragon chip inside has twice the graphics performance.