All the news from Meta Connect 2023

After a few years of fairly quiet Meta Connect developer conferences, the big virtual reality show is back with a whole mess of announcements in 2023. This year, we’re getting actual details on the upcoming Quest 3, Meta’s mainstream VR headset. The company announced the product and showed off its design back in June but promised that actual details would follow at this year’s Meta Connect. While we know the new — hopefully affordable — headset is coming at the event, there’s been nothing official about the price, specs, or when you’ll be able to buy your own.

We can also expect to see software, quite a few games, and possibly other hardware, too. Meta’s going to need to wow us after the overpriced and pretty dismal Meta Quest Pro came and went last year. And with Apple breathing down the whole virtual reality world’s neck with the Apple Vision Pro, Meta will need to pull out all the stops to show it’s still leaving the virtual reality world in Silicon Valley.