Netflix Drop 01: all the news and trailers from Netflix’s animation event

Netflix is holding a livestreamed event focused entirely on its lineup of animation. Called Drop 01, it appears to be somewhat smaller in scale compared to other Netflix events, like Tudum or Geeked Week. The streamer is promising new trailers and looks at upcoming projects like Scott Pilgrim Takes Off and Sonic Prime as well as the first three episodes of Castlevania: Nocturne ahead of its premiere on September 28th.
It all starts on September 27th at noon ET, and you can follow along with the latest developments right here in this stream.
TODAY, A minute agoNetflix is about to... drop some news.
Netflix is kicking off Castlevania: Nocturne with a showcase of its other animated series
Today, Netflix announced its plan to drum up even more excitement for Castlevania: Nocturne with its first Drop 01 virtual event — a digital showcase featuring advanced previews of the new show’s first three episodes, as well as “reveals” from other series like Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Masters of the Universe: Revolution, and Blue Eye Samurai.