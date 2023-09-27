Skip to main content
Netflix Drop 01: all the news and trailers from Netflix’s animation event

By Andrew Webster, an entertainment editor covering streaming, virtual worlds, and every single Pokémon video game. Andrew joined The Verge in 2012, writing over 4,000 stories.

Netflix is holding a livestreamed event focused entirely on its lineup of animation. Called Drop 01, it appears to be somewhat smaller in scale compared to other Netflix events, like Tudum or Geeked Week. The streamer is promising new trailers and looks at upcoming projects like Scott Pilgrim Takes Off and Sonic Prime as well as the first three episodes of Castlevania: Nocturne ahead of its premiere on September 28th.

It all starts on September 27th at noon ET, and you can follow along with the latest developments right here in this stream.

  • Andrew Webster

    TODAY, A minute ago

    Andrew Webster

    Netflix is about to... drop some news.

    The streamer is kicking off an animation-focused event at 12PM ET, which will include fresh looks at Castlevania: Nocturne and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, among others. You can watch it in the video below or stay tuned right here for all the latest.


  • Charles Pulliam-Moore

    Sep 13

    Charles Pulliam-Moore

