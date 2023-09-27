iPhone 15 Pro users will pay full console price for Resident Evil 4 remake

If you’re looking to grab the recently announced iPhone 15 Pro version of the Resident Evil 4 remake, you’ll be paying full console game prices. According to information nestled away in the Resident Evil 4 App Store listing, the base game will cost $59.99 when it’s released later this year — the same launch price as its PS5 and Xbox series S / X debut in March.

An extra DLC pack is available for $19.99, alongside additional in-app purchases for weapon upgrades that range between $2.99 and $9.99. Capcom hasn’t announced a release date for the game yet (the App Store date of December 31st is a placeholder), but preorders are currently live, and it’s expected to launch before the end of 2023.

Resident Evil Village — a slightly older title in the franchise — will also arrive on iPhone 15 Pro and M1-powered iPads (or higher) on October 30th for $39.99.

The Resident Evil 4 price may seem steep here — but only when compared to traditional mobile games or free-to-play ports. Instead, Apple is pushing that the iPhone 15 Pro is capable of running a console game at console-level performance, so paying console prices doesn’t feel wholly unreasonable if it actually lives up to expectations.