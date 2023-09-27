iPhone 15 Pro users will pay full console price for Resident Evil 4 remake

If you’re looking to grab the recently announced iPhone 15 Pro version of the Resident Evil 4 remake, you’ll be paying full console game prices. According to information nestled away in the Resident Evil 4 App Store listing, the base game will cost $59.99 when it’s released later this year — the same launch price as its PS5 and Xbox series S / X debut in March.
An extra DLC pack is available for $19.99, alongside additional in-app purchases for weapon upgrades that range between $2.99 and $9.99. Capcom hasn’t announced a release date for the game yet (the App Store date of December 31st is a placeholder), but preorders are currently live, and it’s expected to launch before the end of 2023.
Resident Evil Village — a slightly older title in the franchise — will also arrive on iPhone 15 Pro and M1-powered iPads (or higher) on October 30th for $39.99.
The Resident Evil 4 price may seem steep here — but only when compared to traditional mobile games or free-to-play ports. Instead, Apple is pushing that the iPhone 15 Pro is capable of running a console game at console-level performance, so paying console prices doesn’t feel wholly unreasonable if it actually lives up to expectations.
Some limited content from the base game will be playable for free for those who want to test the performance before committing to a purchase. The Resident Evil 4 remake will also support universal purchase, which allows customers who buy it for either the iPhone 15 Pro or an iPad or MacBook equipped with an M1 chip (or later) to play it across all three devices without needing to repurchase the game.