How to watch the second Republican presidential debate

The Republican debate kicks off at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, tonight, where the potential candidates for the 2024 presidential election (with one predictable exception) will take the stage for a second time.

Only seven of the Republican Party’s candidates will appear onstage this time around, as not everyone we saw during the last debate made the cut. If you’re interested in tuning in, here’s what you need to know.

What time does the Republican debate start?

The second Republican debate takes place on Wednesday, September 27th, at 9PM ET / 6PM PT.

How do I watch the second Republican debate?

The two-hour debate will air live on the Fox News Channel and Fox Business, while a Spanish-language version will appear on Univision. If you have a cable subscription, you can also watch the simultaneous stream that Fox and Univision will show on their websites.

Without cable, you can still catch the stream live from some streaming services, including Fox Nation, Univision’s Vix, and via Fox’s channels on DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, and Sling. You can also watch the debate for free from the GOP’s channel on the conservative-focused video platform Rumble. The debate won’t air on YouTube, as Rumble is the official partner for the event.

Which candidates will be onstage?

Here are the Republican candidates who qualified for the debate:

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Former Vice President Mike Pence

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum

Senator Tim Scott (SC)

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson didn’t qualify for the second debate, as he fell short of the Republican National Committee’s polling requirement.

Who is moderating?

Fox News host Dana Perino, Fox Business Network host Stuart Varney, and Univision news anchor Ilia Calderón will moderate the debate.

Will Donald Trump be at the debate?