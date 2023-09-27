Here’s your first look at Netflix’s Tomb Raider animated series

Netflix’s latest video game adaptation has its first trailer. At its Drop 01 animation event, the company revealed the first look at Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft, an upcoming animated series starring the iconic archaeologist. It doesn’t show much, but it definitely feels like the series will be adopting the grittier tone of the most recent games.

Netflix first announced that it was partnering with Legendary on a Tomb Raider series in 2021; it announced the Skull Island show at the same time, which started streaming earlier this year. The Legend Of Lara Croft doesn’t have a specific date yet, but Netflix says it will premiere sometime in 2024.