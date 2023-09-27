Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Here’s your first look at Netflix’s Tomb Raider animated series

Here’s your first look at Netflix’s Tomb Raider animated series

/

Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft will start streaming in 2024.

By Andrew Webster, an entertainment editor covering streaming, virtual worlds, and every single Pokémon video game. Andrew joined The Verge in 2012, writing over 4,000 stories.

|

Share this story

Netflix’s latest video game adaptation has its first trailer. At its Drop 01 animation event, the company revealed the first look at Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft, an upcoming animated series starring the iconic archaeologist. It doesn’t show much, but it definitely feels like the series will be adopting the grittier tone of the most recent games.

Netflix first announced that it was partnering with Legendary on a Tomb Raider series in 2021; it announced the Skull Island show at the same time, which started streaming earlier this year. The Legend Of Lara Croft doesn’t have a specific date yet, but Netflix says it will premiere sometime in 2024.

The news comes as part of a resurgence of sorts for the Tomb Raider franchise. Amazon has partnered with developer Crystal Dynamics to publish the next game in the series, and the tech giant is also reportedly looking to make a movie and TV series starring Lara Croft as well.

More from this stream Netflix Drop 01: all the news and trailers from Netflix’s animation event

See all 10 stories