How to watch Meta Connect — and Quest 3 — at 10:30AM PT / 1:30PM ET

Meta Connect, the annual product summit from the company behind Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and the headsets formerly known as Oculus, will reveal its latest announcements in less than an hour.

Meta Connect 2023 kicks off at 10AM 10:30AM PT / 1PM 1:30PM ET, and the company’s pitching it as “a two-day virtual event focused on AI and virtual, mixed and augmented realities.” Which, we all know, means the company will fully reveal its Quest 3 headset, appeal to gamers, and attempt to wash the stink of Quest Pro away.

If you’re like me, you’re probably wondering — how exactly do I watch it? Because Meta hasn’t been 100 percent clear on that point until just now as the event was supposed to begin, announcing a 30 minute delay.

The answer: it’s right here, live on Facebook. You’ll need to log in with a Facebook account.

If you clicked the big “Watch” button on the company’s Meta Connect website earlier, it simply took you to the company’s Facebook page. Ditto the link I recently saw the company share on social media.

Me, I will be following The Verge’s StoryStream, where we’ll not only be publishing our thoughts live but also dropping each major story from the show.

Stay tuned!