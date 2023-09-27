The Meta Quest 3 lets you play with virtual Legos in your real living room

Mark Zuckerberg teased augmented reality Lego yesterday — and sure enough, the Meta Quest 3 headset will offer a Lego AR game.

Not a new one, and not a build-anything-you-want Lego metaverse like the one Epic might be building — instead, it’s an existing game called Lego Bricktales that’s already available on practically every other platform including your phone, console, PC, and the Nintendo Switch.

But that may not be a bad thing, because Lego Bricktales has some pretty decent reviews — Eurogamer called the simple puzzle adventure game “the most Lego-like experience in video games since the fully sandbox Lego Worlds” even while pining for a bit more creativity and some easier mechanics.

Here’s a trailer for the original:

Meta’s mixed reality version will “understand your space so you can play with the world around you,” letting you solve puzzles or “build your own creations on any flat surface in your room,” according to Zuckerberg.

It’s not the only tabletop game Zuck showed off for the new headset. Here’s an image of BAM!: