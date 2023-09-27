Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Epic Games asks the Supreme Court to hear its case against Apple’s App Store rules

Epic Games asks the Supreme Court to hear its case against Apple’s App Store rules

/

Epic wants to go another round versus Apple’s rules governing iPhone apps and payment — this time, in front of the Supreme Court.

By Richard Lawler, a senior editor following news across tech, culture, policy, and entertainment. He joined The Verge in 2021 after several years covering news at Engadget.

|

Share this story

An illustration of the Epic Games logo.
Illustration: Alex Castro / The Verge

After years of back-and-forth battling between Fortnite publisher Epic Games and Apple, the gaming company filed a writ of certiorari asking the US Supreme Court to review a lower court ruling in their antitrust case. Epic has argued that Apple unfairly monopolizes the mobile app space with iOS and its in-app purchasing system, thereby making billions on commissions.

Epic is asking the Supreme Court to review its case by way of clarifying points of antitrust law that the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals relied on in making its ruling in April.

The companies’ beef dates back to the end of the original antitrust trial in 2021, when Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers decided on a compromise ruling that neither side fully appreciated.

Related

It required Apple to remove policies banning developers from telling users about other payment options. It also found Epic had breached its contract with Apple, so it would have to pay the company its regular share of fees, and that Apple is allowed to ban Epic from its App Store. Predictably, both sides appealed the decision.

The appeals court ruling in April affirming that decision was seen as largely a victory for Apple. In August, the Supreme Court declined to end a stay preventing even Epic’s limited victory from taking effect. Now, Epic will have to wait to find out if it can go another round with Apple, and you can read its case below.

More from this stream Epic Games v. Apple: the fight for the future of the App Store

See all 133 stories