Fortnite V-bucks are about to get more expensive

Prices are being adjusted in a number of countries, including the US.

By Andrew Webster, an entertainment editor covering streaming, virtual worlds, and every single Pokémon video game. Andrew joined The Verge in 2012, writing over 4,000 stories.

A screenshot of the video game Fortnite.
Image: Epic Games

Fortnite’s in-game currency is getting a price adjustment — and it’ll make V-bucks more expensive in a number of countries. The pricing change goes into effect on October 27th, and it impacts the following countries: Czech Republic, Denmark, Eurozone countries, Hungary, Japan, Norway, Poland, Romania, Sweden, Turkey, and the United States (as well as countries that use the USD in their Fortnite storefronts).

“These adjustments are based on economic factors such as inflation and currency fluctuations, and follow similar pricing alignments recently completed in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Mexico,” developer Epic Games said in a statement, when announcing the changes.

The changes aren’t huge, but they’ll be noticeable to those who spend money frequently on the game. In the US, for example, the new prices will look like this:

  • 1,000 V-bucks - $8.99, formerly $7.99
  • 2,800 V-bucks - $22.99, formerly $19.99
  • 5,000 V-bucks - $36.99, formerly $31.99
  • 13,500 V-bucks - $89.99, formerly $79.99

The changes also impact a handful of content packs — you can see all of the adjusted prices right here — but the monthly Fortnite Crew subscription price will remain the same.

