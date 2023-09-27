Skip to main content
Disney’s password-sharing crackdown has begun

Disney’s password-sharing crackdown has begun

It’s now explicitly against Disney Plus’s policies for Canadian subscribers to share passwords outside of their household.

By Monica Chin, a senior reviewer covering laptops and other gadgets. Monica was a writer for Tom's Guide and Business Insider before joining The Verge in 2020.

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Disney CEO Bob Iger foreshadowed the move last month.
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Starting on November 1st, Disney Plus will begin restricting password sharing. In Canada.

The company announced the change in an email sent to Canadian subscribers. Disney has not provided many details on how it plans to enforce this policy — its email merely states that “we’re implementing restrictions on your ability to share your account or login credentials outside of your household”. The announcement reads more like a strong finger-wag than anything else: “You may not share your subscription outside of your household,” reads the company’s updated Help Center.

A new “account sharing” section in the Canadian subscriber agreement also notes that the company may “analyze the use of your account”, and that failing to comply with the agreement could lead to account limits or termination.

Text reads: Who can I share my Disney Plus subscription with? You may not share your subscription outside of your household. Household means the collection of devices associated with your primary personal residence that are used by the individuals who reside therein.

The announcement comes over a month after Disney’s Q3 earnings call, where CEO Bob Iger said that the company was “actively exploring” ways to address shared accounts. Iger said that a “significant” number of people are currently sharing passwords across Disney’s services, and added that Disney has the “technical capability” to monitor sign-ins.

Disney Plus is just the latest streaming service to attempt to tackle password sharing. Netflix has been testing such restrictions for over a year in various countries, and began cracking down in the US in May of 2023. Netflix accounts are restricted based on a user’s IP address; subscribers, depending on the plan they select, have the option of adding additional members to their accounts for an additional fee. The company said in its Q2 earnings call that its policy has driven more subscribers to the service.

But hey, if it’s any consolation: Canadian users now have access to the cheaper ad-supported tier. This next turn in the streaming wars is going to get pricey.

