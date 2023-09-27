Kia’s three-row EV9 electric SUV will start at $54,900

The 2024 Kia EV9 will start at $54,900 for the Light RWD trim before destination fees or adding options like a bigger battery or two extra motors for AWD. When announced earlier this year, the EV9 caught everyone’s attention since there are few (and costly) seven-seater fully-electric vehicles on the market, and the automaker’s entry looked like it was primed to disrupt.

The EV9 will come standard with 19-inch wheels, dual 12.3-inch screens up front, a 5-inch screen for HVAC controls, CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless phone charger, advanced driver assistance features like automatic braking and cross traffic check, and support for ultra-wideband smartphone key access (though that requires a subscription). It can charge its battery from 10 to 80 percent in under 25 minutes when connected to a 350kW DC fast charger (Car and Driver’s preview found it supports up to 230kW speeds).

Other options for three-row electric SUVs are limited and include the Tesla Model X that costs at least $83,490 with seven seats, and while the cheapest Rivian R1S starts at $78,000, ordering one with a shipping date in 2024will have you looking at a $92,000 quad-motor configuration. And while a bit cramped, Tesla’s Model Y with seven seats costs $52,990, and it qualifies for the $7,500 federal tax credit.

But by comparison, similar-size gas-powered three-row SUVs are still available for quite a bit less. Kia’s own 2024 Telluride starts at $36,000 (about $40,000 when said and done). The EV9 is about the same height and width and just slightly longer than the Telluride.