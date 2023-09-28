New PlayStation 5 owners can currently snag a free game courtesy of Sony

We’re now less than a month away from the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Thankfully, if you have yet to pick up a PlayStation 5 and need a refresher as to what all the fuss is about, Sony is offering a terrific deal on its flagship gaming console through October 20th.

To take advantage of the deal, you’ll need to be in the US and have purchased a PS5 on or after September 23rd, 2023. You’ll then need to activate it, which you can do by setting your console up and heading to the “User and Accounts” menu under settings. Once there, select “Console Sharing and Offline Play” and then “Enable.” After that, you just need to navigate to the PlayStation Store on your console, where you’ll then be guided to a list of games you can download for free.

If you’re looking for a good Android tablet, one of the best available is currently on sale for an all-time low. Right now, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 is down to around $757 ($43 off) at Amazon and Best Buy with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, though you’ll need to be a Best Buy Plus or Total member to take advantage of the deal at the latter retailer. If you’d like additional storage, the 256GB version with 12GB of RAM is also on sale for $799.99 ($120 off) at Amazon and Best Buy.

The Tab S9 is a terrific performer with specs that are particularly well suited for gaming, watching movies, reading books, and light work. The 11-inch tablet features a 120Hz OLED display and four excellent-sounding speakers that support Dolby Atmos as well as an S Pen stylus that allows you to quickly take notes when needed. Both the tablet and the included stylus feature IP68 water resistance, too, so you can rest easy should you accidentally spill your drink while binge-watching your favorite show on Netflix.

Verge Deals on X (formerly known as Twitter) / Join more than 51,000 followers and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals Follow us!