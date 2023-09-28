New PlayStation 5 owners can currently snag a free game courtesy of Sony

We’re now less than a month away from the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Thankfully, if you have yet to pick up a PlayStation 5 and need a refresher as to what all the fuss is about, Sony is offering a terrific deal on its flagship gaming console through October 20th.
Right now, Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Spider-Man Remastered are among the many games you can download for free when you pick up a disc-based PS5 or the PS5 Digital Edition at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, or GameStop. There are 12 games to choose from in all, including notable console exclusives like God of War Ragnarök, Horizon Forbidden West, Returnal, The Last of Us Part I, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and the excellent Demon’s Souls remake from 2020.
To take advantage of the deal, you’ll need to be in the US and have purchased a PS5 on or after September 23rd, 2023. You’ll then need to activate it, which you can do by setting your console up and heading to the “User and Accounts” menu under settings. Once there, select “Console Sharing and Offline Play” and then “Enable.” After that, you just need to navigate to the PlayStation Store on your console, where you’ll then be guided to a list of games you can download for free.
PlayStation 5
The PlayStation 5 is Sony’s latest and most powerful console yet. When connected to a high refresh rate display, it can run some games at 4K at up to 120Hz.
The PS5 Digital Edition is the same as the standard PS5 but lacks a Blu-ray disc drive. It can play the same games, too, offering a cheaper way to make the jump to next-gen gaming.
If you’re looking for a good Android tablet, one of the best available is currently on sale for an all-time low. Right now, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 is down to around $757 ($43 off) at Amazon and Best Buy with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, though you’ll need to be a Best Buy Plus or Total member to take advantage of the deal at the latter retailer. If you’d like additional storage, the 256GB version with 12GB of RAM is also on sale for $799.99 ($120 off) at Amazon and Best Buy.
The Tab S9 is a terrific performer with specs that are particularly well suited for gaming, watching movies, reading books, and light work. The 11-inch tablet features a 120Hz OLED display and four excellent-sounding speakers that support Dolby Atmos as well as an S Pen stylus that allows you to quickly take notes when needed. Both the tablet and the included stylus feature IP68 water resistance, too, so you can rest easy should you accidentally spill your drink while binge-watching your favorite show on Netflix.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 (Wi-Fi)
The 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 comes with a 120Hz OLED display and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It also comes with a maximum of 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, along with a Galaxy S Pen.
A few more ways to save
- The paperback version of Piggyback’s official guide to Tears of the Kingdom is down to a new low of $17.85 ($12 off) at Amazon and Walmart. It’s a nice companion piece to the landmark Nintendo Switch game, one that details the game’s many quests and puzzles with annotated maps and other strategy elements.
- If you prefer Apple over Android, the latest iPad Air has returned to its all-time low of $499.99 ($100 off) at Amazon and Best Buy in the 64GB / Wi-Fi configuration. We consider the 10.9-inch tablet to be the best iPad for most people, namely due to its high-res display, speedy M1 processor, and terrific speaker array. Read our review.
- Woot is selling the latest Kindle Oasis in refurbished condition with a 90-day Amazon warranty for $119.99, which is $129 less than buying it new. The 2019 e-reader offers physical page-turning buttons, a sharp display, and IPX8 waterproofing but lacks the USB-C port found in newer Kindles. Read our review.
- Now until September 30th, Nintendo is discounting the digital version of Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection to $9.99 ($20 off). The sizable Nintendo Switch collection pulls together 12 Street Fighter titles, including the original game as well as Street Fighter II, Street Fighter III, and the Street Fighter Alpha series.
- You can buy a Philips Hue kit containing two color-changing A19 bulbs and a Hue Bridge at Amazon for just $89.99 ($40 off). The 800-lumen Bluetooth bulbs work with Alexa and Google Assistant, and though they work well enough on their own, the hub allows you to easily set up automations and control up to 50 lights. Plus, now that the Hue Bridge supports the new Matter standard, you’ll be able to connect your Hue system with other Matter-compatible devices.