Beyerdynamic is making its first wireless gaming headset, offering a premium $249 set of cans that are compatible with PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch consoles via a USB receiver. But instead of opting for a gamer-y aesthetic with vivid colors or showy RGB lighting, the Beyerdynamic MMX 200 come in simple black or gray colors (with some small orange accents), both of which are on sale now from the German manufacturer’s site.
The MMX 200 feature 40mm drivers, a removable boom mic with pop filter, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, USB-C charging / wired mode, and a claimed continuous battery life of up to 35 hours. While these fairly pricey headphones don’t support noise cancellation like Sony’s more expensive InZone H9, the closed-back design of the MMX 200 should offer some isolation from a noisy environment — and it even offers a transparency mode to allow more of your ambient surroundings into the ear cups.
Many of us know Beyerdynamic for its popular DT770 Pro wired headphones, which offer a clean sound that’s good enough for some studio audio mixing without spending hundreds. But one of the greatest strengths of those cans are the plush and ultra-comfy ear cups that can be worn for hours on end without much fatigue. If the MMX 200 share that quality, they may be worth consideration for anyone prone to marathon gaming sessions while using a headset.