Beyerdynamic’s first wireless gaming headset opts for simplicity over RGB

The $249 headset has 40mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.3 compatibility, a transparency mode, and some clean and simple looks.

By Antonio G. Di Benedetto, a writer covering tech deals and The Verge’s Deals newsletter, buying guides, and gift guides. Previously, he spent 15 years in the photography industry.

The Beyerdynamic MMX 200 wireless gaming headset in gray on a white background.
German headphones that lean toward a utilitarian design? Color me geschockt.
Image: Beyerdynamic

Beyerdynamic is making its first wireless gaming headset, offering a premium $249 set of cans that are compatible with PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch consoles via a USB receiver. But instead of opting for a gamer-y aesthetic with vivid colors or showy RGB lighting, the Beyerdynamic MMX 200 come in simple black or gray colors (with some small orange accents), both of which are on sale now from the German manufacturer’s site.

The MMX 200 feature 40mm drivers, a removable boom mic with pop filter, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, USB-C charging / wired mode, and a claimed continuous battery life of up to 35 hours. While these fairly pricey headphones don’t support noise cancellation like Sony’s more expensive InZone H9, the closed-back design of the MMX 200 should offer some isolation from a noisy environment — and it even offers a transparency mode to allow more of your ambient surroundings into the ear cups.

Both black and gray models have just a touch of orange color around the ear cups and on the buttons and dials.
Image: Beyerdynamic

Many of us know Beyerdynamic for its popular DT770 Pro wired headphones, which offer a clean sound that’s good enough for some studio audio mixing without spending hundreds. But one of the greatest strengths of those cans are the plush and ultra-comfy ear cups that can be worn for hours on end without much fatigue. If the MMX 200 share that quality, they may be worth consideration for anyone prone to marathon gaming sessions while using a headset.

