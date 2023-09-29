One of the best video doorbells you can get is matching its all-time low price. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, the highest-end model offered by the Amazon-owned company, is on sale for $149.99 ($100 off) at Wellbots — matching its Lightning Deal price from the most recent Prime Day. If you’re already invested in Amazon’s smart home ecosystem, or if you don’t mind allying your home with Alexa, Ring’s wired Pro 2 offers excellent video quality in a helpful square format (for seeing more of your porch) with HDR, motion detection, and package detection. That last feature requires Ring’s $3.99 per month service subscription, but it may be worth it if you often have packages landing at your front door.

And coupling nicely with this deal is a $50 discount on the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro, dropping its price to $199.99 at Wellbots. It may not be the biggest discount the floodlight has seen, but major discounts on this model are few and far between. Ring’s Floodlight Cam Wired Pro is our outright top pick among floodlights thanks to its 1080p video with 8x digital zoom and loud siren. If you’re going to subscribe to Ring’s service and also want to watch your yard or driveway, the floodlight is an easy recommendation.

If you’re in the market for an Xbox console, you can get Microsoft’s 4K-capable Xbox Series X for $449.99 ($50 off) at Dell. That’s about as good a price as the flagship Xbox gets, barring some discounts on a bundle with a game (that you may or may not want).

While there’s been lots of talk of Microsoft’s leaks showing an upcoming Xbox Series X redesign with a new controller, there’s no telling just how far off that may be (or if it’s still really happening quite as those leaks indicated). But for now, the Series X remains a great console for 4K gaming with fast load times and lots of games on offer if you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass. (And if you do, do yourself a favor and check out Lies of P, which just launched recently day-and-date on Game Pass.)

Eneba has another round of Apple gift card discounts, offering a $50 digital gift card for $42.99 ($7 off) and a $100 digital gift card for $85.49 (about $15 off) when you use code iTunesWknd until October 2nd at 7AM ET / 4AM PT. It may not seem like much, but you can stack these deals and get a bunch of credit toward either Apple devices or services — so they’re handy whether you’re essentially prepaying for months of an Apple TV / Apple One subscription or buying an iPad.

If you’re like me and you buy your phones unlocked, you can buy 10 of the $100 gift cards to use on an iPhone 15 (or other pricey Apple device) and save $145 in the process. Just be aware that Apple’s online storefront limits you to about four gift cards on a single purchase, so it’s best to redeem all the gift cards to your Apple account as a pool of credit before you make the purchase. (Yes, it works. Though also trust me when I tell you to be prepared for your credit card company to be very confused by your sudden online purchase of 10 gift cards.)