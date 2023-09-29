One of the best video doorbells you can get is matching its all-time low price. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, the highest-end model offered by the Amazon-owned company, is on sale for $149.99 ($100 off) at Wellbots — matching its Lightning Deal price from the most recent Prime Day. If you’re already invested in Amazon’s smart home ecosystem, or if you don’t mind allying your home with Alexa, Ring’s wired Pro 2 offers excellent video quality in a helpful square format (for seeing more of your porch) with HDR, motion detection, and package detection. That last feature requires Ring’s $3.99 per month service subscription, but it may be worth it if you often have packages landing at your front door.
And coupling nicely with this deal is a $50 discount on the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro, dropping its price to $199.99 at Wellbots. It may not be the biggest discount the floodlight has seen, but major discounts on this model are few and far between. Ring’s Floodlight Cam Wired Pro is our outright top pick among floodlights thanks to its 1080p video with 8x digital zoom and loud siren. If you’re going to subscribe to Ring’s service and also want to watch your yard or driveway, the floodlight is an easy recommendation.
Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2
Ring’s flagship doorbell has the best video quality, good connectivity, and excellent motion detection. It works smoothly with Amazon Alexa but is expensive, requires a subscription for most features, and doesn’t offer 24/7 recording.
Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro
The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro delivers high-quality video with adjustable, accurate motion detection, 2,000 lumens of light, and a good digital zoom. It offers smart alerts for people or motion and works with Ring or Alexa apps but not any other smart home platform.
If you’re in the market for an Xbox console, you can get Microsoft’s 4K-capable Xbox Series X for $449.99 ($50 off) at Dell. That’s about as good a price as the flagship Xbox gets, barring some discounts on a bundle with a game (that you may or may not want).
While there’s been lots of talk of Microsoft’s leaks showing an upcoming Xbox Series X redesign with a new controller, there’s no telling just how far off that may be (or if it’s still really happening quite as those leaks indicated). But for now, the Series X remains a great console for 4K gaming with fast load times and lots of games on offer if you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass. (And if you do, do yourself a favor and check out Lies of P, which just launched recently day-and-date on Game Pass.)
Xbox Series X
The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console, serving as its most powerful (and biggest) option. While the Series S is aimed at smooth 1440p performance and takes a disc-less approach, the Series X is focused on fast 4K gameplay.
Eneba has another round of Apple gift card discounts, offering a $50 digital gift card for $42.99 ($7 off) and a $100 digital gift card for $85.49 (about $15 off) when you use code iTunesWknd until October 2nd at 7AM ET / 4AM PT. It may not seem like much, but you can stack these deals and get a bunch of credit toward either Apple devices or services — so they’re handy whether you’re essentially prepaying for months of an Apple TV / Apple One subscription or buying an iPad.
If you’re like me and you buy your phones unlocked, you can buy 10 of the $100 gift cards to use on an iPhone 15 (or other pricey Apple device) and save $145 in the process. Just be aware that Apple’s online storefront limits you to about four gift cards on a single purchase, so it’s best to redeem all the gift cards to your Apple account as a pool of credit before you make the purchase. (Yes, it works. Though also trust me when I tell you to be prepared for your credit card company to be very confused by your sudden online purchase of 10 gift cards.)
Apple gift card (digital)
An Apple gift card can be used toward the company’s various hardware products, software, and subscriptions. Now through 7AM ET / 4AM PT on October 2nd, Eneba is selling $50 and $100 digital gift cards for up to a 14 percent discount (after fees) when you use offer code iTunesWknd.
Cooking up some more Frideals:
- The acclaimed tactical RPG Octopath Traveler II for PlayStation 5 is once again on sale for $39.99 ($20 off) at Amazon.
- Sony’s cute little SRS-XB13 Bluetooth speaker in its powder blue color is just $46.99 (about $13 off) at Amazon. The last-gen speaker from 2021 may have been usurped by the newer XB100, but it’s still a great little speaker, complete with a hand strap and USB-C charging.
- Totallee is offering 25 percent off its new iPhone 15 cases on both its site and on Amazon when you use code THEVERGE25 through October 10th. Though, be aware that its iPhone 15 Pro cases seem to go the cutout route for the Action Button instead of a proper button on its case.
- Woot is selling a refurbished Echo Show 15 smart display for $149.99 ($65 off). It carries a 90-day warranty from Woot, though it’s one of the better prices right now on Amazon’s larger display that can be wall-mounted (at least, until Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days arrive on October 10th and 11th).