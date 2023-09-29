Samsung Galaxy S24 leak shows a familiar design ahead of early 2024 launch

If you were hoping for a revolutionary design for next year’s Samsung Galaxy S24 you might be disappointed. Unofficial renders of the upcoming phone published by SmartPrix in collaboration with leaker OnLeaks show a very similar looking phone to this year’s Galaxy S23 including a squared off design, and no defined camera bump around its three raised camera lenses.

Based on this leak, any visible changes will be minimal. SmartPrix reports that the Galaxy S24 is ever so slightly taller and thinner than the S23 that came before it, and the overall screen size is reportedly slightly bigger corner-to-corner at 6.17-inches rather than 6.1-inches. There are still three camera lenses visible on the rear of the phone, which SamMobile notes are rumored to be the same resolution as the S23; 50-megapixel main, 12-megapixel ultrawide, and a 10-megapixel telephoto with a 3x optical zoom.

The three-camera layout appears to remain intact. Image: SmartPrix / OnLeaks

Leaker Ice Universe adds that the Galaxy S24’s screen is likely to have a 1080p resolution, with a peak brightness of 2500 nits. Battery size is reportedly rated at 4,000mAh, with a maximum fast charging speed of 25W.

A spec bump to Qualcomm’s 2024 flagship processor (likely to be called the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3) seems likely for US models, but SamMobile reports that Samsung might once again equip the phone with its own Exynos processor in other global markets after exclusively using Snapdragon for the Galaxy S23.