This Pixel Watch 2 leak shows features adopted from Fitbit

More details on Google’s Pixel Watch 2 have leaked. This time, we see new features from Fitbit, including the stress reading ‘Body responses’ feature from the Sense 2.

By Umar Shakir, a news writer fond of the electric vehicle lifestyle and things that plug in via USB-C. He spent over 15 years in IT support before joining The Verge.

A screenshot of the Pixel Watch 2 from Google’s leaked promotional video.
Screenshot by Wes Davis / The Verge

Google’s Pixel launch event is next week, but the company can’t stop the bleeding when it comes to leaks on product reveals. This latest leak gives us a peek at new Fitbit features included on the upcoming Pixel Watch 2, which leaker Evan Blass shared on X, the social platform previously known as Twitter (via 9to5Google).

One of the leaked Pixel Watch 2 images shows support for Fitbit Sense 2’s “Body responses” feature, which is supposed to tell when you’re feeling stressed. While the current Pixel Watch doesn’t have the electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor that’s required to enable this feature, it looks like the Pixel Watch 2 will come with it. EDA sensors measure minuscule amounts of sweat on your skin to detect when you’re stressed while also factoring in heart rate variability, skin temperature, and other metrics.

Notably, the Body responses screen on the new Pixel Watch 2 has a different interface than the version on the Fitbit Sense 2 watch. The new look on the Pixel 2 includes emoji face icons showing what times of day you seem happy or stressed. Workout screens also look like they’re getting a redesign on the Pixel Watch 2 — the leaked image gives the wearer a clear indication if they are on target with their heart rate during the workout. 9to5Google got ahold of more details on Fitbit workouts on the new watch as well.

Google had purposefully released a teaser video on the new Pixel Watch 2 earlier this month but also accidentally let its existence be known prematurely, along with the Pixel 8 Pro last month. The company might even offer up the new watch for free if you buy the phone.

We don’t have to wait long to see all the new features coming to the Pixel Watch 2, as the Made by Google event kicks off on Wednesday, October 4th, at 10AM ET in New York City. The Verge will be there to catch everything Google is expected to announce.

