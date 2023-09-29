This Pixel Watch 2 leak shows features adopted from Fitbit

Google’s Pixel launch event is next week, but the company can’t stop the bleeding when it comes to leaks on product reveals. This latest leak gives us a peek at new Fitbit features included on the upcoming Pixel Watch 2, which leaker Evan Blass shared on X, the social platform previously known as Twitter (via 9to5Google).

One of the leaked Pixel Watch 2 images shows support for Fitbit Sense 2’s “Body responses” feature, which is supposed to tell when you’re feeling stressed. While the current Pixel Watch doesn’t have the electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor that’s required to enable this feature, it looks like the Pixel Watch 2 will come with it. EDA sensors measure minuscule amounts of sweat on your skin to detect when you’re stressed while also factoring in heart rate variability, skin temperature, and other metrics.

Notably, the Body responses screen on the new Pixel Watch 2 has a different interface than the version on the Fitbit Sense 2 watch. The new look on the Pixel 2 includes emoji face icons showing what times of day you seem happy or stressed. Workout screens also look like they’re getting a redesign on the Pixel Watch 2 — the leaked image gives the wearer a clear indication if they are on target with their heart rate during the workout. 9to5Google got ahold of more details on Fitbit workouts on the new watch as well.